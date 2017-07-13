Kelsea Ballerini Admits She’s The Chillest Bride Ever & Breaks Down Narrative Of New Album

There’s only five months left in 2017, and Kelsea Ballerini has her wedding AND the release of a brand new album to look forward to — we spoke to her EXCLUSIVELY about all this and so much more!

It’s been more than two years since Kelsea Ballerini, 23, released her debut album The First Time, and before the end of this year, we’ll finally get to hear her sophomore record. “I wrote my last record when I was 19 and 20, and I’m 23 now. The changes that any girl goes through in those years are massive,” Kelsea told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s a lot of self-discovery and awareness that you go through. I feel like this whole record is having a big breakup and getting past that, learning a lot about myself, growing up a bit, and then meeting my now-fiancee [Morgan Evans] and that whole transition into falling on my face for someone. It really does sum up what I’ve been through.” If the debut single, “Legends,” is any indication, this record is going to be a total JAM!

The album release won’t be the only milestone for Kelsea this year — she’s also tying the knot before the end of 2017! While the country superstar hasn’t disclosed her exact wedding date, she dished to us all about how chill she’s been through the wedding planning process. “The only thing I still have to do is pick a dress, but everything else is pretty much done,” she revealed. “Because me and him are so busy and focusing on music, we’re just like, ‘Man, we’ll just show up!’ We’re kind of letting the wedding planner do most of it. But it’s later this year and we’re excited!” Don’t worry, she’s not nervous about not having the dress yet, either — she’s totally just letting it all happen!

The exact release date of Kelsea’s next record hasn’t been announced yet, although she told us EXCLUSIVELY in June that she’s hoping for part one to drop in August and part two to come out in October. Don’t worry, though — we won’t have to wait that much longer for the specifics! Check out the rest of our Q&A here:

Will we get to hear more new music before the record comes out? Absolutely! I’m very impatient. The thing, too, is that I put out an EP before I put out my first record. So the people who have my EP have had some of these songs for three and a half years now. I realize that a lot of people are just now discovering my music, but there’s people who’ve also had it for several years, so for them [I want to release new stuff soon]. In two weeks we announce a lot more about the record and before it actually drops there will be some early releases.

What’s your next big career goal? I’m on tour with Lady Antebellum which has been absolutely amazing. We get to end the US leg of the tour at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, which is like, one of my bucket list places to play because that’s the place I go see concerts. It’s where I would sit in the nosebleed and dream up being able to play there. And then I release the record later this year and we’re kind of planning some stuff for next year that I’m really excited about.

What’s been the most surreal moment of the last two years? The Grammys were a whirlwind, for sure. I hadn’t even gone to the Grammys before…I just watched them on TV. So I went and I was nominated and performed all within the same two hours and that was definitely overwhelming. All of it is. Even hearing my song on the radio still freaks me out. I’m 2.5 years into this and it’s still very new to me. I still have moments of just freaking out. I think that’s a good thing, though. I always want to make sure that I feel excited or feel nervous or feel whatever I need to feel because it’s not normal to get to do what I do.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve gotten from your idols-turned-friends, like Shania Twain and Taylor Swift? It’s been really amazing to be able to sit down with them and ask them questions, but more so than any advice they’ve given me, just being able to be around them and watch them [is great]. They’re obviously some of the most talented people in music ever and they’re also just really smart, good people. And I feel like you have to be able to have that to match the talent.

What’s the story behind the recent gathering you hosted with some other rising country music singers? A lot of us only get to see each other when we’re running around backstage at a festival or in front of a bunch of people at an award show — and it’s always an awkward hello and we can’t really hug each other because we’re going to mess up each other’s makeup! It’s a beautiful industry, but it’s also really hard. That’s the truth of it. I jut wanted to have everyone over in a safe environment to celebrate each other and talk about all the crap that we have to deal with. Like, let’s just let this be a cool space and environment to do that. It was the first time me and a lot of the girls have even said more than hello to each other, but it was special to get to know each other on that level.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Kelsea’s new album? Are you pumped to see her wedding dress?!