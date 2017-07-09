Peta Murgatroyd’s Wedding Dress: Marries Maksim Chmerkovskiy In Glam Gown

Congratulations are in order for our fave ‘DWTS’ couple, Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony — but it was Peta’s dress that totally had us doing a double-take!

They found love on the dance floor! Dancing with the Stars pros Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 37, and Peta Murgatroyd, 30, tied the knot on July 8 at Oheka Castle in Huntington, NY, in a picturesque wedding in front of their closest family and friends — and Peta looked beautiful as she said “I Do,” in her gorgeous wedding gown. She made a stunning entrance as she showed off a full ivory gown for the ceremony, which featured a fitted bodice that gave way to a full skirt — and it looked amazing on her! Peta glowed like an absolute princess! Her dress had off-the-shoulder straps that glittered like her gorgeous tiara.

The couple made sure their 6-month-old son, Shai Aleksander, had a special role in their big day and was there to witness his parents tie the knot — and he looked so cute! After the ceremony the party continued on the dance floor — it was the place to be as Maks and Peta celebrated and even showed off some of their moves. They looked more in love than ever as Maks dipped Peta during their swoon-worthy first dance.

Peta was in full-on planning mode leading up to the big day, working out and even visiting the venue for cake tasting in June — and she took to social media to share the process with her fans! If the castle looks familiar, that’s because it was where Taylor Swift filmed her “Blank Space” music video — and we were so excited to see our fave DWTS stars take over the ballroom at the lavish location!

Maks popped the question in December 2015, in front of a live audience during a performance of Sway: A Dance Trilogy at the Olympia Theater in Miami, and we’re so happy to see these two tie the knot.

Check out Peta’s gown above and let us know if you loved her wedding dress.