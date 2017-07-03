Katy Perry Mocks Niall Horan As A ‘Stage 5 Clinger’ After He Insists He’s Not Flirting With Her

Geez, Katy! In a new picture of the singer and Niall Horan, she jokingly refers to him as a ‘clinger’ after claiming he is always trying to get her number. Burn!

Katy Perry, 32, sure knows how to tease a guy. Nope, we don’t mean in the sexy way — we mean in the mocking way! After a little bit of back and forth between Katy and Niall Horan, 23, the two got together at The Voice in Australia. But it seems Katy wasn’t done poking fun at Niall for allegedly trying to hit on her in the past, referring to him as a “stage five clinger” in their adorable picture together. In the picture, both Katy and Niall are smiling and seem to be having a great time together, so while Katy is definitely throwing a little shade it seems it was all in jest.

The reunion between Katy and Niall took place after the two just couldn’t seem to stop talking about each other in the press. In a recent interview, Katy teased that Niall was a nice guy but that he always seemed to be “flirting” with her despite their massive age difference. Niall quickly responded to Katy’s flirting claims by telling her she should be a little less “mean” to him in the future. Now it just seems like they have been flirting with each other all along! After all, didn’t your parents teach you that if a boy or girl teases you in school that means they have a crush on you? Hmm! We’re onto you, Katy and Niall!

