Halle Berry ‘Loves’ JAY-Z’s Eric Benét Diss Track — His Cheating Ruined Our Marriage

If the shoe fits? JAY-Z shamelessly blasted Eric Benét on his sizzling new album ‘4:44,’ calling him out for cheating on Halle Berry. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that she ‘absolutely loves’ the track, especially since Eric dissed her shortly after its debut!

It looks like Halle Berry, 50, has found a hot new jam to rock out to. The Oscar-winning actress is subtly addressed on the first track of JAY-Z‘s highly anticipated new album 4:44, which was released on June 30. In one of his epic rhymes, Hov calls out Halle’s ex husband Eric Benét, 50, for screwing up a good thing and surprisingly, she was all for it. “Halle absolutely loves JAY’s track and thinks it’s hilarious he cracked on Eric about his cheating,” a source close to the starlet tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “JAY is totally right Eric’s cheating did ruin their marriage and it really hurt Halle.”

Halley and Eric called it quits in 2005, shortly after he was caught cheating. The R&B star reportedly confessed to having hooked up with several other women while married to Halle. Eric later married Manuela Testolini in 2011, however JAY is now shining a new light on his past indiscretions. “You almost went Eric Benét / Let the baddest girl in the world get away / I don’t even know what else to say,” he raps in his opening track titled “Kill JAY-Z.”

Taking to Twitter on June 30, Eric clapped back at the rapper in a major way. “Hey yo #Jayz! Just so ya know, I got the baddest girl in the world as my wife….like right now,” he wrote. Even though Halle has moved on and is looking happier than ever these days, she’s not ticked that Eric was called out for his wrongdoings. “Halle isn’t one to forget people who screw her over too easily or quickly so it definitely gave her a giggle,” our insider continued. “Eric’s snarky response just shows how lucky Halle is to have moved on.”

Hova totally called out Eric, but he wasn’t afraid of picking on himself as well. JAY talked about “Becky,” his relationship struggles with Beyonce and hunger to stay in the rap game throughout his epic 10-feature album 4:44. Music is all about expression and the rapper definitely got a lot off his chest!

