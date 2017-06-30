Step By Step Boxing Workout — Get Gigi Hadid’s Toned Arms in 6 Steps

Boxing is a favorite workout of a ton of models including Gigi Hadid and we know why — it targets your whole body — your core, abs, back, shoulders, and especially your arms. Get a quick circuit routine from a celebrity trainer below!

Reggie Chambers is a celeb trainer and he is no joke! I’ve worked out with him twice at a gym in NYC and he is the real deal! We have been boxing and kickboxing to tone me up and burn calories. Reggie told me why it’s such a good workout: “Boxing is an awesome, conditioning total body workout! First of all, it’s a great stress reliever! If you’re having a hard day at work, hit the bag or some mitts and see if that will make you feel better and pumped up! Boxing helps one to focus — you need eye to hand coordination to hit the bag or mitts properly. Boxing works the core, abs, back, shoulders and arms. Then when you add the footwork and ducks, it works the lower body as well.”

Here’s Reggie’s boxing workout:

“Punch and squat! Stand in front of a heavy bag, throw two punches (left then right) then squat 30-60 seconds.

Non-stop punching 30-60 seconds. Works the shoulders and arms.

Cardio (get the heart rate up!) 10 side kicks on the right then 10 on the left side followed by 30 punches for 1:30-2 minutes.

Lunges with a kick followed by 4 uppercuts for 30-45 seconds.

Oblique workout: do non stop hooks for 30-45 seconds — this works the biceps as well.

Burpees with a push up followed by 2 punches and 2 hooks.”

Boxing is seriously so fun! It makes the time go super fast and it really raised my heart rate! I love it! Rumble is a boxing studio in NYC that Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have been to for their workouts!

