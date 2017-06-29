Is Miranda Cosgrove Taking Sides In Drake Bell & Josh Peck’s Social Media Drama?

After watching her former co-stars, Drake Bell and Josh Peck, slam each other on social media, Miranda Cosgrove must feel stuck in the middle. But now that the drama has subsided, is the actress taking sides?

Can’t we all just get along? It seems like just yesterday that Drake Bell, 31, and Josh Peck, 30, played step-brothers in the Nickelodeon sensation Drake & Josh. The incredible cast also included Miranda Cosgrove, 24, who unfortunately had to witness her former co-stars lashing out at each other on social media after that whole wedding debacle. Followers even tried to bring the beef to her Instagram page by asking questions like, “Did you steal Drake’s invitation?” and, “WHAT DID YOU DO TO THEM?” — but Miranda ignored the hate like a champ!

Now that the Drake vs. Josh drama had died down, the actress is speaking out in the sweetest, most neutral way ever! “I’m just really happy for Josh,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on June 26, speaking on his union to long-time girlfriend Paige O’Brien. “I hope he has a happy marriage.” Miranda also mentioned that she only sees the guys once in a while now, but she’s “going to Drake’s birthday in a few days.” Major props to the brunette beauty for side-stepping the tension! She’s playing Switzerland and it’s definitely the smart thing to do.

Going back to the beginning of this story, Josh got married in Malibu on June 18 and didn’t invite Drake. Drake then slammed Josh on social media by writing (and quickly deleting), “When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear…” on Twitter. The damage was already done as millions of fans saw his tweet and instantly felt heartbroken that their on-screen bromance wasn’t translating off-screen. Both parties have since remained silent on matters related to the wedding, but will their friendship ever be the same? We can only hope.

