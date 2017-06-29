Donald Trump’s Cruel ‘Bleeding Face’ Tweet To Mika Brzezinski Is An Insult To Every Woman

When Donald Trump launches a vicious personal attack on any woman, like he did this morning, June 29, on ‘Morning Joe’ co-anchor Mika Brzezinski, it’s a misogynist assault on every single American woman and girl.

Donald Trump, woke up this morning, didn’t like he was hearing about MSNBC’s news show, Morning Joe, and retaliated with a disgustingly sexist assault on co-anchor Mika Brzezinski. The Insulter-in-Chief tweeted, “I heard poorly-rated @MorningJoe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe came… into Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no”'” .

This is so severely wrong and unpresidential in so many ways, I hardly know where to start. Hmm– let me explain what appeared to set Trump off. It appears that he was enraged by Brzezinski and her co-host and fiancee Joe Scarborough‘s critique of the Senate healthcare bill including how it will take healthcare away from 22 million Americans, although he campaigned as a “populist” who would help working people. The Morning Joe hosts also offered some choice words about Trump’s constant ‘lying,’ his fake Time magazine cover, and overall, his ‘destroying the country.’ (FYI, in case you didn’t know, Donald Trump has fake Time magazine covers with himself on the cover hanging in several of his golf clubs.)

So what? Every American, including members of the press, are entitled to criticize the president. It’s called ‘freedom of the press.’ And no one criticizing the president should be disrespected with hate-filled, sexist tweets. Donald Trump went the traditional, misogynist route of calling a woman, Mika, “crazy,” and then layering on physical insults — she had a “facelift” and she was “bleeding badly”. What is up with Donald’s obsession with women and bleeding? Do Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump not menstruate?

Remember when he slammed then-Fox News host Megyn Kelly, with this jaw-dropping zinger: “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes. Blood coming out of her wherever?” And, let’s not forget, he also called her a “bimbo.” Unforgettably, as well, were his many misogynist slams at Hillary Clinton, including when he labelled her “a nasty woman,” after she clearly bested him in a presidential debate. Then, he shaded her backside in another debate with this doozy: “She walks in front of me, you know? And when she walked in front of me, believe me, I wasn’t impressed.” Of course, this is a man who on the presidential campaign trail even insulted supermodel Heidi Klum, 44, pronouncing that she was no longer a “10.”

Now, no matter whether you are a Republican or a Democrat, can we not all agree that bullying women for their looks, IQ and opinions is NOT acceptable behavior by a president or any other person? Not just unacceptable, but disgusting. And where is Melania, 47, who supposedly is on a mission to prevent cyber bullying? “Our culture has gotten too mean and too rough, especially to children and teenagers,” FLOTUS said in a speech before the election. Why doesn’t she start her mission by shutting down the biggest cyber Bully-in-Chief — her husband? Republican Senator Susan Collins would certainly approve of that. She just called his Mika tweets, ‘completely inappropriate.’ You also have to keep in mind, that no CEO in America today could get away with Trump’s nasty man behavior. Fox News’s Roger Ailes, TV host Bill O’Reilly and Uber’s CEO Travis Kalanick were all forced out of their jobs after allegations of sexist behavior.

Every woman and girl in America, no matter what their political views, is victimized by the president when he attacks any woman for her looks and IQ. He’s making it A-OK for every man in America to behave this way, after all he’s the President and Role-Model-In-Chief. Any man can now wonder aloud about a woman “bleeding” and being “crazy” if he doesn’t like what she’s saying or doing. As the spokesperson for MSNBC said about his assault on Mika: “It’s a sad day for American when the president spends his time bullying, lying, and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job.”

It’s also a sad sad day for the women of America. Do you agree, HollywoodLifers? Let me know.