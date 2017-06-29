Cristiano Ronaldo’s Newborn Twins: Their Adorable Names Are Finally Revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo stunned the world when he revealed he’s become a dad to twins via a surrogate. Now we know the names of his son and daughter and he’s made adorable choices.

Superdad! Portuguese soccer stud Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, dropped shocking yet joyous news on June 29 that he’s become a new dad to twins! “Happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life,” he captioned an Instagram photo of a newborn son and daughter. Now media in his home country is reporting that he’s chosen the names Mateo and Eva for his bundles of joy. Those are such cute handles, we are totally feeling it! He has a namesake as his seven-year-old son is Cristiano Jr. so that was already taken. The babies were born via surrogate so there’s no mama in the picture, but there is for his next child that is already on the way!

HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that his girlfriend Georgina Rodgriguez, 22, is pregnant with what will be his fourth child. Ruben Malaret, a rep for Christiano, told us “I can confirm that Cristiano Ronaldo has been blessed with twins and his current girlfriend is pregnant with his child. As for the gender of the twins, he did post an official photo where you can see a baby in a pink dress and the other baby in a blue jumper – perhaps that says it all.”

He added, “Cristiano Ronaldo will not share any reason as to why he chose a surrogate mother, he is simply grateful that he now has twins.” Ruben also shot down the rumors that he unveiled the news of his twins to upstage his former Real Madrid teammate Lionel Messi‘s upcoming weekend wedding. “No, Christiano did not make his announcement to coincide with Lionel Messi’s wedding day. We wish Lionel all the best.” Oh man, he has two newborns and another baby on the way. Cristiano’s not going to be getting a good night’s sleep for a long time to come.

