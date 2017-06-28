Is La La Anthony Moving From Carmelo With Kofi Siriboe, 23, After Meeting At BET Awards?

The BET Awards may have brought two super hot stars together! La La Anthony and Kofi Siriboe presented together at the show, then exchanged numbers after their appearance, according to a new report.

La La Anthony is rebounding better than ever after her recent split from Carmelo Anthony, and she may already be moving onto a new man! The gorgeous actress was a presenter at the BET Awards on June 26, and she was lucky enough to be joined by Kofi Siriboe, 23, onstage. The pair had huge smiles on their faces during the appearance, and it might’ve been more than just a way of playing it up for the cameras! “They were joking around [while] going over the script before they went onstage,” an insider tells Page Six. “And then they were in the corner, off to the side of the stage, talking after they presented.”

The paper also reports that the two exchanged numbers at the event, although it’s unclear if they made any plans to hang out again afterward. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to the stars’ reps for comments. In case you’re not familiar with Kofi, he stars as Ralph Bordelon in the Oprah Winfrey Network show Queen Sugar, and previously made appearances as a recurring character on MTV’s Awkward. He also had roles in films like Whiplash and Prom.

As for La La, she’ll always have some sort of relationship with her ex, Carmelo, since they have a son together. In fact, he even appears to be trying to win her back, as he posted a super sweet birthday message to her on Instagram earlier this month. Then, when La La was on The Wendy Williams Show earlier this week, she was asked if the basketball star wants her back, to which she responded, “Why wouldn’t he?” Amen, girl!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kofi and La La make a cute couple?!