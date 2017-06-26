How You Can Master The Pajama Trend Without Looking Like You Rolled Out Of Bed

The pajama trend is everywhere we turn, but how can you pull it off without looking like you’re wearing what you wore to bed? Celeb stylist Brad Goreski offered up his fool-proof tips for mastering the look if you want to try the trend at home.

Sleepwear as outerwear is the trend stylish stars can’t get enough of, as everyone from Gigi Hadid to Selena Gomez and Priyanka Chopra love rocking the look — but it definitely isn’t easy to pull off! We caught up with celeb stylist Brad Goreski, who teamed up with Marshalls to break down the hottest summer trends, who filled us in on how to master the style.

His number one tip? Remain wrinkle-free! “The pajama trend can be a bit tricky. To avoid looking like you just rolled out of bed, make sure the outfit is completely wrinkle-free! I know – duh – BUT this small tweak can take you from “oh, no” to “oh, YAS,” he said.

If it’s your first time trying out the look, pay careful attention to the color — and don’t be afraid to ease into the trend by styling a set as separates! “Darker colored pajamas are also much easier to style, as they don’t scream “pajamas” as much as a pastel or a light color would. You also don’t have to wear a full pajama set. Try a pajama shirt with a pair of jeans or a blazer tee and pajama pants,” he said.

Brad’s final tip for nailing the trend? It all comes down to the styling! Since you’re already wearing a more casual ensemble, dressing it up is key. “Add a heel and some jewelry with a killer clutch and your pajama look is good to go. Even if you’re unsure of the look, try it anyway!”

If you aren’t a big fan of heels, an ankle-strap sandal with a block heel will be your best friend — you can still find a comfortable alternative that will elevate your entire outfit.

Check out how a slew of stylish stars tried the trend above and let us know if you’re going to rock the look this summer.