16 Best BET Awards Performances Of All-Time: Beyonce, Chris Brown & More

The 2017 BET Awards are here! This year’s show is sure to be a hit, and in honor of the big night, we’re reliving the show’s best performances of all-time. Check ’em out here!

Some of the biggest names in music, movies, acting and sports will be at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the 2017 BET Awards, and there’s no doubt it’s going to be an epic, jam-packed night. This year, Leslie Jones will be hosting the awards show, and she’s always good for a good joke, so prepare to crack up throughout the entire telecast! Plus, there will be performances from stars like Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled and Big Sean — and that’s just to name a few.

Unfortunately, Beyonce, who leads in nominations with a whopping seven nods, probably won’t be there this year. After all, she just gave birth to twins a couple of weeks ago! However, we will see Remy Ma, Cardi B, La La Anthony and Jamie Foxx, who are all confirmed attendees because they’re presenting at the show. There’s just a few hours to go until this all plays out, but in the meantime, you can look back at some of the hottest performances in BET Awards history right here!

1. Beyonce & Kendrick Lamar, 2016. No one had any idea Beyonce would be performing at the 2016 BET Awards, so the crowd was in total awe when she shockingly opened the show for a performance of “Freedom” with Kendrick. CLICK HERE TO WATCH.

2. Bad Boy Reunion, 2015. Diddy was the king of the night at the 2015 BET Awards when he rounded up various artists from his Bad Boy record label for an EPIC medley performance. CLICK HERE TO WATCH.

3. Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown & Meek Mill, 2015. When Nicki, Meek and Chris performed “Monster” and “All Eyes On You” together at the 2015 BET Awards, Meek and Nicki were still a hot couple, so it was so sweet to see them onstage together. CLICK HERE TO WATCH.

4. Kendrick Lamar, 2015. 2015 was the year of Kendrick, so there was no doubt his performance was going to be epic — but he totally blew us away when he opened the show with “Alright.” CLICK HERE TO WATCH.

5. Alicia Keys & The Weeknd, 2015. Talk about an epic collaboration — Alicia and The Weeknd NAILED it when they duetted on “The Hills” and “Earned It” in 2015. CLICK HERE TO WATCH.

6. Chris Brown, 2014. “Loyal” was one of the biggest songs of the year at the 2014 BET Awards, and it was no surprise when Chris crushed his performance of it. The best part? It was a total surprise! CLICK HERE TO WATCH.

7. Nicki Minaj, 2014. Nicki absolutely crushed her performance of “Pills N Potions” in 2014. CLICK HERE TO WATCH.

7. Drake & DJ Khaled, 2011. It’s always a good collaboration when Drake and DJ Khaled were involved — we’re still obsessed with their performance of “I’m On One” at the 2011 BETs! CLICK HERE TO WATCH.

8. Chris Brown, 2010. Chris makes our list again for his epic tribute to Michael Jackson at the 2010 BET Awards. CLICK HERE TO WATCH.

9. Rihanna, 2008. Rihanna is known for high-energy performances full of amazing dance moves, but she knows how to strip it down, too, which is just what she did when she sang “Strip It Down” at the 2008 BET Awards. CLICK HERE TO WATCH.

10. Ciara & Chris Brown, 2008. Ciara and Chris’ collaboration on “With You” and “Take You Down” at the BET Awards in 2008 was all sorts of sexy. CLICK HERE TO WATCH.

11. Beyonce & Kelly Rowland, 2007. There was a mini Destiny’s Child reunion at the 2007 BETs, when Bey and Kelly Rowland teamed up for an amazing performance of “Get Me Bodied.” CLICK HERE TO WATCH.

12. Beyonce & JAY-Z, 2006. Before there was Blue Ivy and the new twins, Beyonce and JAY-Z were just a young and in love couple singing their hit “Deja Vu” at the 2006 BET Awards. CLICK HERE TO WATCH.

13. Destiny’s Child, 2005. Before Beyonce went solo, Destiny’s Child gave one last BET Awards performance with a rendition of “Cater 2 U” in 2005. CLICK HERE TO WATCH.

15. JAY-Z & Kid Rock, 2004. You never thought you’d see Kid Rock at the BET Awards, right?! Well, thanks to a collaboration with JAY-Z on “99 Problems,” he made an appearance at the show in 2004. CLICK HERE TO WATCH.

16. Kanye West, 2004. It’s always a party when Kanye West takes the stage, and he definitely delivered with his 2004 BET Awards rendition of “Jesus Walks.” CLICK HERE TO WATCH.

HollywoodLifers, which BET Awards performance was your favorite of all-time!?