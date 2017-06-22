‘Prison Break’ Stars Reminisce On Shooting Emotional Reunions: ‘That Was No Acting’

In this EXCLUSIVE clip from the ‘Prison Break’ Event Series DVD/Blu-Ray, the stars of the hit Fox show discuss what it was like getting back together to film a nine-episode revival series after SEVEN years. Watch here!

Prison Break fans had the ultimate opportunity to reminisce when the show returned for a nine-episode Event Series this spring, and now, they’ll have the chance to re-live it again when the episodes come to DVD/Blu-Ray next week. The DVD/Blu-Ray also contains special footage of the cast discussing the making of the series, and you can watch an EXCLUSIVE clip above! “When I was conceiving this, my thought was it needs to be a mix of the old in the new,” creator Paul Scheurig explains in the clip. “So, certainly, you have new characters, but you’ll see C-Note, you’ll see T-Bag, you’ll see Kellerman, you’ll see Sucre.”

Although these supporting characters were only in a few episodes of the series each, their presence was very important to the revival as a whole — and they loved reuniting with each other just as much as we loved watching them reunite! Amaury Nolasco, who plays the beloved Fernando Sucre on the show, appeared in two episodes, but one of the most touching moments was his embrace with Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) during week seven. “The very first scene I shot with Went was when I see him for the first time,” Amaury reveals. “That was no acting. It was really emotional to see my best friend that I haven’t seen in so long.”

Meanwhile, Wentworth describes the reunions as “intense and memorable,” while, Robert Knepper, who plays the villainous T-Bag, admits he was worried he would start bawling when filming resumed. “I’m a big ol’ baby when it comes to sentimental stuff!” he says. Check out all this and more in the video above!

The Prison Break Event Series will be out on DVD/Blu-Ray on June 27, and fans of the show can also pick up the Prison Break Collector’s Set Blu-Ray that same day — perfect timing for a summer binge watch!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the Prison Break event series?