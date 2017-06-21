Harry Styles’ Beloved Stepfather, Robin Twist, Has Reportedly Died & Fans Send Love

Our hearts are breaking for Harry Styles on June 21. A new report claims that his stepfather Robin Twist unexpectedly passed away on June 20 at just 49 years old.

This is so, so tragic. Harry Styles, 23, allegedly lost his stepdad Robin Twist on June 20. Radar.com reports that Robin passed away, though there is currently no cause of death. Robin got married to Harry’s mother Anne Cox in June 2013. They were so close that Harry gladly walked his mom down the aisle to her new love. According to a fan site, Robin was only 49 years old. Our hearts are breaking for the whole family!

Robin has been a huge supporter of Harry, his sister Gemma Styles, and all of the One Direction guys since becoming part of the family. He also gained a following of his own online for his fun and friendly nature, garnering over 220k Twitter followers. Less than a month before his death, Robin tagged along with Harry to the set of the Late, Late Show with James Corden. There, he seemed in good spirits with the late night host, even snapping a happy selfie together.

Of course, fans of both Harry and Robin immediately rushed to send their love to the grieving family. “I’m so sad for Anne, Harry and all who knew & loved Robin. I pray for patience for his family, RIP,” wrote one devastated fan. “Omg I just woke up and heard about robin wtf harry‘s family must be so heartbroken :(,” said another.

Another of the former One Direction band-mates suffered a tragedy recently. Louis Tomlinson lost his mother Johanna Deakin just six months earlier on Dec. 9. At the time, he had tons of support from his friends, and we’re sure they’ll do the same for Harry in this terrible time.

HollywoodLifers, send your love to the Twist and Styles families below.