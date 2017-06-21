Harry Styles Splits With Girlfriend Tess Ward After Just One Month Of Dating

It’s too much to bear! Just one day after Harry Styles’ stepfather Robin Twist reportedly passed away, a new report has surfaced that his food blogger girlfriend Tess Ward broke up with him!

Our hearts are shattered for Harry Styles, 23! His beautiful new girlfriend Tess Ward allegedly broke up with him, according to a report form The Sun on June 21. Their source claims that Tess called off the relationship because she “realized she still had feelings for her ex after splitting from him to date Harry and has apologized to him for her romance with the singer.” Just one month into her romance with the One Direction front-man, she allegedly ran back into her exes arms. “It will take a while for Tess to build back his trust but they have been getting on as normal. She was in London this week and met her ex straight away — they’ve been inseparable since.” Poor Harry! See pics of the blonde food blogger, here.

Though Harry is also currently in England, the source insisted that “Harry and Tess haven’t seen each other for a number of weeks. They’re both constantly travelling the world.” That’s certainly enough to put a nail in the coffin of a relationship. There were warning signs of a rift. In May, Tess admitted in an interview that she was struggling with all of the hate she was getting from 1D fans. “I want a break! I just want a break. It’s been so weird, the hate messages. Very bizarre. I’m not the kind of person who’s interested in fame.”

The report comes on the same day that Radar reported that Harry’s stepfather Robin Twist died. Harry was very close with his supportive stepdad, who married his mom Anne Cox in 2013. We’re so sorry that Harry has to deal with so much heartache right now, but he can always lean on his 1D brothers and fans for support.

