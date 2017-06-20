Jonah Hill, Chris Pratt & More Jaw-Dropping Weight Loss Makeovers

Looking good, guys! Some of Hollywood’s hottest hunks – from funnymen like Chris Pratt to music icons like Dr. Dre – have undergone some epic weight-loss transformations. Check out all the stars that have gone from flab to fab.

Not every star in La La Land was born with a six-pack and triceps to die for. However, with some hard word, the right kind of diet and perseveration, some stars have lost an unbelievable amount of weight. Now, some actors have undergone radical transformations for movie roles (like the crazy amount of weight Chris Hemsworth, 33, lost for In the Heart of the Sea). Yet, the 80 Chris Pratt, 37, dropped 60 pounds in six months, it wasn’t just because he was sick and tired of the pain. “My bones ached. I had cardiovascular issues,” the former Andy Dwyer told GQ magazine about his amazing transformation. “I was unhealthy. I was feeling rotten.”

So, thanks to P90x sessions, running, swimming, kickboxing and cutting out the beer, Chris went from pretty funny to pretty hot (though he’s still a laugh riot, even when he’s saving the universe in the Guardian of the Galaxy movies.) He must have been an inspiration for Jonah Hill, 33, as the Superbad actor keeps looking super fine. He stepped out during the June 17 weekend looking buff, making everyone choosing him as their weight loss #goals.

Funnymen like Seth Rogen, 35, John Goodman, 65, and Drew Carey, 59, have all dropped weight over their careers, proving that you can never been too old to get healthy. Jimmy Kimmel, 49, whose sidesplitting jokes leaves everyone doubled over in laughter, must have doubled up the reps at the gym. The late night host looks completely different from his pudgy days on The Man Show. Speaking of “shows,” the WWE’s The Big Show, 45, has been called “the World’s Largest Athlete,” but the Superstar has shed some massive weight. Big Show dropped 70 pounds and has become a giant with abs!

Jonah hill is weight loss goals.. bruuuh 😵 pic.twitter.com/KSDMwRGYMt — Mark (@Mmartinez94Mark) June 16, 2017

Dr. Dre, 52, has gone from G to gorgeous, as the former N.W.A. member has come “straight outta the gym” to get hella buff. He has more muscle on him than Sam Smith, but the 25-year-old singer’s weight loss proves that slim looks sexy. Sam’s fellow Englishman, Ricky Gervais, 55, once lost 20 pounds to look amazing. There must have been a workout room in “the office.”

Check out the gallery above to see more of the amazing transformations, HollywoodLifers. Are you going to hit the gym to get healthy in time for the summer? Any body is beach ready, so long as you’re in good health.