Exclusive
Top Reaction Dead

Angelina Overwhelmed With Special Brad Memories During African Adventure With Kids

Angelina Jolie Kids
REX/Shutterstock
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Single Angelina Jolie is spotted with her kids as she leaves a skating establishment in LA. The actress and mother of six keeps it casual in an all black outfit and oversized shawl with booties. The kids are spotted with a few prizes after playing arcade games while they dash from the backdoor to their ride. She seems to be happy as she bonds with her kids after her divorce to Brad Pitt earlier in the year. She reportedly purchased Cecil B. DeMille's Estate as her new home.Pictured: Angelina JolieBACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2017 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
angelina jolie kids shiloh disneyland birthday
angelina jolie kids shiloh disneyland birthday View Gallery View Gallery 50 Photos.

This is so touching. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Angelina Jolie is enjoying her trip to Africa with the kids, but she is feeling nostalgic over her time spent there with Brad Pitt.

The six Jolie-Pitt kids have been enjoying an extended holiday in Africa as their mother Angelina Jolie, 42, embraces the nostalgia of being in a place that holds so many amazing memories for the family. “Obviously, Shiloh was born there, so she feels a very close connection to the continent, and she loved Ethiopia,” an insider close to the Tomb Raider star told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Angelina is also planning to stop over in Namibia before flying back home — she has very fond memories of the time she and Brad spent there when Shiloh was born.” See old and new pics of Brad and Angie’s kids.

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the main purpose of the trip was for the family to celebrate Zahara‘s adoption birthday in her native Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Then the group headed over to Kenya, where Angelina has been carrying out some of her humanitarian work. “The kids love to travel more than anything, and they were really excited to go to Africa,” the source added of the fam’s trip.

Though Brad may have enjoyed previous trips to Africa with the clan, he was not invited on this trip, which began over Father’s Day weekend. However, the actor was reportedly able to see his little ones before they took off. “The kids got to spend some time with Brad, on Saturday morning, before going to the airport,” the insider said. “They went to his house and had a really lovely early Father’s Day celebration with him. They gave their dad homemade cards and some little presents they created especially for him, and Brad was absolutely thrilled.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Angie’s reaction to being back in Africa after her split from Brad? Let us know below!