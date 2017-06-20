Angelina Overwhelmed With Special Brad Memories During African Adventure With Kids

This is so touching. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Angelina Jolie is enjoying her trip to Africa with the kids, but she is feeling nostalgic over her time spent there with Brad Pitt.

The six Jolie-Pitt kids have been enjoying an extended holiday in Africa as their mother Angelina Jolie, 42, embraces the nostalgia of being in a place that holds so many amazing memories for the family. “Obviously, Shiloh was born there, so she feels a very close connection to the continent, and she loved Ethiopia,” an insider close to the Tomb Raider star told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Angelina is also planning to stop over in Namibia before flying back home — she has very fond memories of the time she and Brad spent there when Shiloh was born.” See old and new pics of Brad and Angie’s kids.

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the main purpose of the trip was for the family to celebrate Zahara‘s adoption birthday in her native Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Then the group headed over to Kenya, where Angelina has been carrying out some of her humanitarian work. “The kids love to travel more than anything, and they were really excited to go to Africa,” the source added of the fam’s trip.

Though Brad may have enjoyed previous trips to Africa with the clan, he was not invited on this trip, which began over Father’s Day weekend. However, the actor was reportedly able to see his little ones before they took off. “The kids got to spend some time with Brad, on Saturday morning, before going to the airport,” the insider said. “They went to his house and had a really lovely early Father’s Day celebration with him. They gave their dad homemade cards and some little presents they created especially for him, and Brad was absolutely thrilled.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Angie’s reaction to being back in Africa after her split from Brad? Let us know below!