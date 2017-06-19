Danielle Bregoli: ‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl, 14, Drops $90k On Stunning Porsche: But Who’s Driving It?
Danielle Bregoli’s treated herself to new wheels, despite not having her license OR permit! At 14, ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl is making 7 figures, & we learned exclusively what she’s doing with her Porsche.
Must be nice to be Danielle Bregoli, 14! Since becoming a viral sensation after appearing on a December 2016 episode of Dr. Phil, “Cash Me Outside” girl officially has a lucrative career — just by being herself! In fact, she’s doing SO well, that she recently bought herself a Porsche Panorama 4s Hybrid, and HollywoodLife.com spoke to Danielle’s rep EXCLUSIVELY about her expensive new purchase, and how she’s planning on using it even without a driver’s license! The fancy white car cost a whopping $90,000 and “has all the bells and whistles.” However, she hasn’t done anything — yet — to trick it out!
As of right now though, she’s enjoying her new car. And while she has no road trips planned in the near future, her team is pretty confident she’ll be spotted riding around LA. Sadly though, she will NOT be getting “Cash Me Outside” on her license plate. We had to ask LOL.
Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you shocked Danielle spent $90,000 on a car at such a young age? Do you like the one she picked?