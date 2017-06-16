Did Farrah Abraham Sleep With Chad Johnson After Fight With His Mom? Her BF Reveals Truth

Did Farrah Abraham make good on her promise to have sex with Chad Johnson, after fighting with his mother on ‘Marriage Bootcamp: Family Edition’? Her boyfriend tells HollywoodLife.com the truth EXCLUSIVELY!

The TK episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition was downright explosive. Farrah Abraham, 26, gets into it with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson‘s mother, Paula Johnson, during a major fight that unfolded during some downtime in the house. Paula was going off on Farrah, calling her names and waving her arms, while Farrah took it in all too coolly, angering her more. Then the Teen Mom started shouting back, and said something truly shocking: she was going to get back at her by sleeping with Chad!

“Enough is enough. We get to be verbally, like, abused, tangled up in her web of anger, alcoholism — but no one can give her a piece of her s— that she’s starts,” Farrah says to the other housemates silently watching the drama unfold. As the fight continues, she drops this doozy: “When I go f— your son, I’ll send you a picture.” Whoa! To be fair, this was after Paula called her “trailer park trash” and said she didn’t think she graduated from high school.

After Farrah made a threat like that, fans were dying to know: did it happen? Was Farrah just talking, or did she actually hook up with the former football player? Farrah actually has a boyfriend, so it would make this possibility particularly interesting, not to mention much more dramatic. But sorry to get your hopes up; Farrah was just trying to get under Paula’s skin, says Simon Saran! “No she didn’t sleep with him. But Chad still stalks her and blows up her phone still today. No, I’m sure she said that to piss his mom off,” Farrah’s boyfriend, Simon, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

And there you have it! The drama keeps escalating every week on Marriage Bootcamp, and we can’t wait to see what the next fight brings. Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition airs Fridays at 9:00pm ET on WEtv.

