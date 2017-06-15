Summer Dos & Dont’s For Avoiding Breakouts From Demi Lovato’s Skincare Guru

We are always in awe of Demi Lovato’s gorgeous skin. She really takes care of it, with the help of her longtime esthetician Renee Rouleau. Renee is offering some easy tips to make sure you have clear skin this summer — read them below!

I feel like summer is just a bacteria breading ground. Hot temps, excess oil, and harsh irritants like chlorine and salt water can really wreck your skin. But you can take precautions to ensure a flawless glow all season long. Celeb esthetician Renee Rouleau is spilling on how to avoid breakouts this summer. 1. Choose your makeup smarter: “Liquid foundation makeup + cream blush + sweat + increased oil secretion can cause acne cosmetica (i.e. a blockage in the pores that leads whiteheads and blemishes,” Renee says. Lighten up for summer with a tinted moisturizer or BB cream. Renee concurs: “Skip primers and heavy foundations and instead, opt for a lightweight foundation makeup. Cushion compacts are great for this; I particularly like Lancome Miracle Cushion or Laneige BB Cushion. Ideally, powder foundations are best since they are far less likely to cause a blockage in the pores. If you don’t like the matte look that a powder gives, dust on a shimmering highlighting powder for an instant glow-y look.”

And don’t think that because it’s hot you can skip moisturizer. “Don’t skip thinking you’ll avoid greasiness or breakouts from the heat/sun,” Renee says. “This can cause more oil to occur. When the skin is dehydrated, it will increase oil production to compensate for water loss which can lead to bacteria and breakouts. A well-formulated moisturizer will balance the skin and keeps it healthy and fresh looking. Renee Rouleau Hydraboost Rescue Creme is recommended for night due to how intensely calming and moisturizing it is without feeling greasy or heavy. My Rapid Response Detox Masque is also great to re-set and balance the skin.

And OBVIOUSLY, summer means sunscreen! “This always comes as a surprise to most people but SPF has more to do with how generously you apply it and less about the number. (An SPF 50 won’t protect your skin very well if you only use it sparingly!) You need to apply sunscreen with a heavy hand in order for it to do its job.” For on-the-go touch ups, Renee loves ColoreScience and Susan Posnick‘s mineral powder SPF brushes. I also love the Brush On Block, a broad spectrum SPF 30 brushable mineral sunscreen. Renee says a spray sunscreen is quick and easy to use all over your body. Choose an oil-free formula for clear skin.

