Peta Murgatroyd’s Intense Wedding Workout & What She’s Eating Before The Big Day

Peta Murgatroyd is getting ready for her wedding with intense workouts & healthy eating & you have to find out what she’s doing to prep for her big day with Maksim Chmerkovskiy!

Peta Murgatroyd, 30, and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 37, are only a few weeks away from getting married and Peta is making sure she is in perfect shape for the big day. As a professional dancer and DWTS pro, Peta has always had an amazing body, but after giving birth, she’s been going hard in the gym to get back to her pre-baby weight. We are so excited for these lovebirds to get married and she’s definitely going to look fabulous.

Peta’s personal trainer, Tim Hartwig, a strength and conditioning coach from LA, told E! News that Peta’s been working out three days a week with Tim and then two days a week by herself. He explained that Peta’s goal is to “maximize fat loss and achieve a nice, lean look through a mix of healthy nutrition and fitness.” He also explained that he’s teaching Peta “how to balance her diet with increased water and protein intake as well as introducing healthy carbs like brown rice, quinoa and sweet potatoes into her meals.”

Aside from eating healthy and working out nonstop, Peta cut down “alcohol consumption as much as possible,” Tim said. He also “encourages her to eat three meals a day and two snacks. You need to stimulate the metabolism… We’re doing the opposite of what most people do and seeing that eating more is beneficial.” Even though Tim and Peta are working hard to get to Peta’s goal weight, he doesn’t want her to pay so much attention to the scale, saying, “What we are really focusing on is eliminating the scale. She has not weighed herself this entire time throughout the program, which is not normal for a female, but I love it! It’s about how her clothes are fitting… We aren’t focusing on the scale. We are basing it on how she looks and feels.”

Mum getting after it in the gym with some special helpers – Shai, @maksimc, and the amazing @timhartwigtrain. Working hard for that wedding body! 💪 #workingmom #fitnessmom A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Jun 5, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

Wow, good for you Peta! We cannot wait to see how fabulous she looks at the wedding, can you?