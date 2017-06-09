‘This Is Us’ EP & Milo Ventimiglia Detail Intense Finale Fight Scene: Some Takes Were ‘X-Rated’

The finale of ‘This is Us’ was a heart-wrenching one, but it actually included Milo Ventimiglia’s favorite scene to shoot — but it wasn’t pretty! The actor detailed the scene with Mandy Moore that included quite harsh language while at the ATX TV Festival on June 9.

All of the fans came out for This is Us in Austin, Texas for the ATX TV Festival — and it was worth it. NBC Entertainment head Jennifer Salke, executive producer Ken Olin and cast member Milo Ventimiglia gathered on stage to reflect on the success of season one — and Milo was put on the spot when asked what his favorite scene was, which he compared to being asked who your favorite child was. However, he did give quite the answer.

“To be really honest, one of the best scenes, one of the best moments, one of the highlights of my 22 years of my career as an actor was working on the last episode with Ken,” he said. “That big argument that Mandy and I had in the very end — that had to be one of the most satisfying things on set.” Ken and creator Dan Fogelman wanted to shoot the fight without edits, but wanted it to showcase an intense blow-by-blow between two people who really love each other. The scene took place at 7:30 in the morning, and some takes apparently included some pretty harsh words.

“There were things that I said to Mandy [Moore] that Mandy’s never had anyone say to her before,” Milo admitted about a few takes that didn’t make it to TV, with Ken adding that Mandy gave it right back. “A couple of takes were x-rated,” he added. “She was able to say things to say that I don’t think she’s ever said to anyone!”

Here are a few other highlights of the panel:

– The most “far fetched” theory that Milo has heard about how Jack died was that Miguel killed him “It feels so far fetched and a bit ridiculous because Miguel is Jack’s best friend!” Milo said. “I think the idea of everyone coming down on Miguel — give him a chance! Let him earn it, because he actually will.” Jennifer added that Dan told her none of the theories have even gotten close what actually happened.

– Milo has always been asked questions about his character over the years — from Jess on Gilmore Girls to Peter on Heroes. “It used to be ‘Is it Jess’ baby?’ No. Some were like, ‘What happened to Heroes? I don’t know maybe Marvel stepped in?'” he said, making everyone laugh; he also revealed that he recently upset a fan who was very convinced that Jess was indeed the father of Rory’s baby, and he confirmed to her that no, he is not.”

– Season two of This Is Us starts filming on July 11, and will return to NBC this fall back on Tuesday nights. It briefly moved to Thursdays but Jennifer revealed that if it were on Thursdays, they’d have to take a two-month break after six episodes for Thursday Night Football. So on Tuesdays, it could be ten episodes in a row.

