Bethenny Frankel: How I Stay Fit Despite ‘Eating Dessert Every Single Day’

Bethenny Frankel’s wild card! Whether she’s putting her co-stars in their place on the ‘Real Housewives’, or running her Skinnygirl empire, she’s always full of surprises. And, when she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that dessert is part of her daily routine, we had to know how she has her cake and eats it too!

There’s seven days in the week, as you know. And, Bethenny Frankel, 46, eats chocolate, or whatever dessert her little heart desires, every “afternoon or evening,” no matter what. “I never skip dessert, because I have to have it once a day,” she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY on May 16. It’s no secret that Bethenny has one of the best bodies in the biz. And, lucky for you [and us], she filled us in on how she has a healthy balance of work and play.

First up, the workout. — “I go to Yoga Works and I take Vinyasa, which I love!”, Bethenny gushed. And, her obsession for Vinyasa is evident from her home-workout photos on Instagram [below]. In case you didn’t know, Vinyasa, also referred to as “flow,” is a popular contemporary form of yoga that includes smooth poses. You’ve got to try it!

Next up, the daily routine. — “I drink matcha tea with almond milk, every morning,” she said, adding that, “it’s supposed to have 30-times the antioxidants of green tea.” And, we’ve already mentioned her daily dessert.

Doin’ some yoga today. #CamelPose is good for lower back pain, thigh/arm strength, & posture A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Jun 4, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

So, what’s a typical meal for Bethenny? — Well, nothing is typical for the business shark since, “I don’t eat the same thing every day,” she admitted. “I’m not one of those people. You need a variety.” So, for example, when we chatted with Bethenny, she told us that she had a blueberry muffin for breakfast that day. And, the day before, she had avocado toast for breakfast and angel hair pasta with arugula salad for dinner.

Bethenny’s two quick tips revealed. — [1] Balance: “I try for things to be balanced and not overly extreme, to be able to have a great meal and enjoy it, and to know you’re making a good and balanced choice,” she said. [2] Snacking: “I believe in snacking. Having 80 calories of Skinnygirl Herb Encrusted Roast Turkey with a little bit of cheese at 5 o’clock is going to calm [your appetite] and help you make sensible choices at dinner.”

We had to ask the Skinnygirl founder what she does after she breaks a sweat. And, it’s all about keeping her face hydrated! “I love Kate Summerville‘s Quench [Hydrating Facial] Serum,” she revealed. “And, I love Jurlique‘s Rosewater Toner [hydrating facial mist]!”

The Real Housewives of New York City star invited HollywoodLife.com to the Skinnygirl headquarters in New York City for a tasty lunch. Bethenny debuted her new Skinnygirl Market Fresh Deli Meat, which is another one of her secrets to staying in shape!

While we devoured her all-natural ham and fig pinwheels and berry fresh turkey salad, Bethenny filled us in on why her lunchmeat is her go-to healthy snack. “As a mom who walks through a supermarket, I think Skinnygirl Market Fresh Deli is the solution to a problem, giving women a perfect option that’s low in calories and sodium, yet high in flavor and protein,” she gushed. “It’s something I’d want to put in my daughter’s lunchbox since she loves sandwiches.”

When she’s not running her Skinnygirl empire, Bethenny is giving back to her charity, Be Strong. In partnership with Dress For Success, a charity she’s been a part of for years, Bethenny’s goal is to help women better themselves. “I launched ‘Be Strong’ [in Oct. 2016] under Dress For Success to help women in crisis. It’s to help women to get on their feet so they can be able to help themselves get a job, or whatever they may need. If they’re at a crossroads and need a bit of a boost, we’re here for them.”

