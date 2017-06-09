Chris Brown & Karrueche Tran: Why He Doesn’t Regret Relationship-Ending Affair With Nia Guzman

Although Chris Brown is a multiplatinum music phenomenon, a lot of people only associate the singer with his controversial past. Now, he’s hoping to shift the public’s perspective by telling the shocking stories from his past. Starting with why his affair with Nia Guzman was exactly what was meant to be…

Chris Brown, 28, may have regrets in his life, but, sleeping with Niz Guzman is not one of them. Although his brief fling with the model destroyed his relationship with his relationship with Karrueche Tran, 29, [at the time], Chris says that he got something out of it that overpowers anything in his life — his daughter, Royalty, 3.

In his new documentary Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life, the hip hop star admitted that he wouldn’t change a thing about what happened with Nia because he got a gift from God that was especially made for just him. A Skyelyfe writer who attended an LA screening of Chris’ documentary reported the news.

Karrueche and Chris began dating in 2011, shortly after he was charged with two felonies for allegedly beating his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, 28. And, in the midst of his on-again, off-again relationship with Karrueche, Chris impregnated model, Nia Guzman. He and Karrueche had actually been on a one-month break, Chris says, when he slept with the model.

And, that’s only the beginning of Chris’ shocking admissions. It’s Chris like you’ve never seen him before. While the public has watched the tumultuous situations he’s gotten into over the years, his side of the story has never been told by the singer, himself — until now. In his new documentary, Chris even reveals that he was preparing to propose to Rihanna before their heated fight in 2009 that ultimately took an everlasting blow to Chris’ career.

The site’s reporter also admitted that Chris appeared visibly “nervous” when he recalled the events from his relationship with Rihanna. However, the writer claimed that Chris seemed genuine and looked to be “speaking from the heart.”

Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life hits theaters on June 8. The 95-minute film features guest commentary from his longtime lawyer Mark Geragos, Jennifer Lopez, Usher, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, and a other music industry influencers.

