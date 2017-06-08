XXXTentacion Beating: Inside The Violent Feud With Other Rappers That Led To Attack

Rapper XXXTentation getting knocked out on stage in San Diego on June 7 has become one of the biggest stories of the day, but many people have no idea who he is, or why he was attacked. Don’t worry, we’re laying out the whole beef for you, right here!

Rapper XXXTentation, 19, was savagely jumped on stage at the Observatory in San Diego on June 7. Fans believe it was by Rob Stone’s gang. The “Chill Bill” rapper has beef with XXX over his friend Ski Mask The Slump God. If that all sounds like Greek to you, read on to find out what the heck it all means. This is the background on the beef that may have lead to the shocking attack. See pics of XXXTentation.

Okay, so here’s where it all started. Two rappers, Rob and Ski Mask, were opening acts on Desiigner’s tour. At a stop in San Diego on April 9, Ski Mask crashed Rob’s set and refused to get off stage until Rob’s crew escorted him off. XXX didn’t like that at all, and took to Twitter to defend his pal Ski Mask. “Let them know whoever the f*ck that is getting f*cked in they mouth when I go on tour for putting their peasant hands on my brother,” he wrote. Rob responded, saying “I’m not Drake n*gga. @xxxtentacion.” XXX has also had beef with Drake, so basically Rob was trying to say he has no reason to start crap with him and to back off.

Moving on to part two. The next night on April 10, both rappers were supposed to perform again at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles. During Ski Mask’s first song, Rob and his crew ran on stage, shoved Ski Mask into the crowd and beat him up. They were rushed back stage and never came back out. The next day they both explained the situation to XXL “I wasn’t even trying to run onstage and do bro like that,”said Rob. “I was supposed to get at bro behind the scenes, but he wanna run onstage and not holla at me like a real n*gga, so I run onstage and take the mic from blood and then we beat his ass from the stage to the street. And that’s how it goes.” Yikes. Ski Mask was pissed, saying he “didn’t think, even if he was gonna jump me, he was gonna do it like that, by jumping me on the stage and not even give me the heads up that he’s about to jump me or wait until I’m done performing.”

May 1, things got even worse. Rob Stone was kicked off of the Rolling Loud music festival. XXX and Slump God were performing, and Rob insists that their friend was in charge of the lineup and kicked him off. “They paid me in full in advance not to show up at the festival,” he tweeted. “The promoter is their boy. They’re all p*ssies. Whatever tho, see ya in CA.” “So y’all know what the deal really is. I was flying in on a private jet cashed as f*ck lol they paid me not to go for ‘safety & security.'” Throughout it all, XXX has sent several tweets back and fourth with Rob, defending Ski Mask and trolling him.

Finally, the anger between XXX and Rob seems to have been taken offline and to the stage. On June 7, someone (who is supposedly an associate of Rob’s) rushed the stage at XXX’s San Diego show and sucker-punched him from behind. What happened after that was super confusing. Tons of people jumped on the attacker, and even allegedly stabbed him. A reported Snapchat from XXX reads “You did good, your homie got a good hit on me! Wont lie! But how does it feel knowing your friend might die tonight because of you (not saying I had anything to do with the “stranger” stabbing him) but ya homie not lookin to hot rn :)” Sheesh. Rob has not confirmed or denied that he was behind it, but he did retweet a hater yelling at him for doing it, so make of that what you will.

Here is XXX’s full response to the beatdown:

#XXXTentacion says "It's about time somebody knocked me out" and that he's still gonna perform tonight! Thoughts? 👀🤔 @XXXTentacion #WSHH A post shared by WorldstarHipHop (@worldstar) on Jun 8, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rob was responsible for the attack on XXX? Let us know!