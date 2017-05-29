Scott Disick Vs. Leonardo DiCaprio — Which Bachelor Had More Hookups In Cannes?

REX/Shutterstock

Not that it’s a competition, but Scott Disick and Leonardo DiCaprio definitely romances a lot of women while partying in Cannes. The only question is, which Hollywood bachelor had the MOST hookups? Let’s review all the pics from their wild week overseas.

Boys will be boys! Both Leonardo DiCaprio, 42, and Scott Disick, 34, enjoyed the company of a lot of gorgeous women over the past week in Cannes. The alcohol was flowing, the sun was shining, and the sexual tension was rising! Partying in the South of France is basically like Spring Break for celebrities, who bounce from hookup to hookup every time the sun rises. Scott, for example, has already romanced five different hotties and that number keeps growing (even though he should really return to his kids in LA). Leo was a little more discreet with his conquests, but was spotted hanging out with a gaggle of models at the amFAR gala and outside a club.

Both newly single, Scott and Leo didn’t waste any time getting over Kourtney Kardashian and Nina Agdal. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star tried to numb the pain by sipping rosé with Bella Thorne, who was the first of many girls on his Cannes vacation. Up next were Maggie Petrova, Ella Ross, and Chloe Bartoli. Perhaps the most shocking girl to be seen hanging out with Scott is Sofia Richie, who’s only 18! She quickly shut down all romance rumors by tweeting, “we’re just homies.” Unfortunately for the father-of-three, all this partying reportedly convinced Kourtney to ban him from seeing the kids.

Leo, on the other hand, doesn’t have that kind of baggage. No kids, no baby mama, no drama. He was free to mingle with Bella Hadid and Rita Ora at the amFAR gala, plus runway superstar Naomi Campbell at a different bash on Friday night. The Titanic heartthrob later hopped on a plane to Monaco, where he was once again surrounded by beautiful women. We just haven’t learned their names yet.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think had the most hookups in Cannes — Scott or Leo?

