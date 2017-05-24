Sarah Hyland Addresses Eating Disorder Claims: ‘I Haven’t Had The Greatest Year’

REX/Shutterstock

Well said. Sarah Hyland has taken to Twitter to post an emotional message about all the negative comments she receives on social media about her weight. There have been some allegations that the actress has been suffering from an eating disorder so she decided to clear up the matter with some brave words.

Sarah Hyland, 26, has had a share of nasty claims thrown against her saying she’s too skinny. So the Modern Family star took to Twitter on May 24 to defend herself and explain that she’s actually been dealing with some health issues. “I’d like to address something that has not only been brought up on Twitter but has been heavily discussed by all of you in my Instagram comments. That something is my weight,” Sarah wrote. “I normally don’t comment on things like this because it draws attention to those trying to spread negativity but I’m here to explain a few things and spread love. Here goes…I haven’t had the greatest year. Maybe one day I’ll talk about it but for now, I’d like my privacy.”

The actress continued her post by saying a lot has changed for her, particularly “physical changes.” She’s always been gorgeous to us, but her recent struggles created hardship on her body especially since Sarah is an active person who likes to be healthy. “I have been told I can’t work out,” the star of the Dirty Dancing remake wrote. “Which, for me, is very upsetting. I am an activist for activity (and for eating junk food in bed but it’s all about balance right?). I love to be outdoors. I love to be strong (I’ll be using that word a lot).” Unfortunately, Sarah has gotten some harsh criticism from people who have gone as far as telling her to “eat a burger, your head is bigger than your body and that’s disgusting.”

“You’re right! I should eat a burger! Cause they’re f-cking delicious!” Sarah posted. “But guess what. I do.” Sarah also pointed out that even though her body type may not be a perfectly proportioned sign of what people think is healthy, there is a reason for that — and a good one! “You’re right. No one’s head should be bigger than their body, but considering I’ve basically been on bed rest for the past few months, I’ve lost a lot of muscle mass. My circumstances have put me in a place where I’m not in control of what my body looks like.” That must’ve been difficult. See gorgeous pics of Sarah here!

Wrapped on #modernfamily until 2017. Started the show in 2009. Freaking. Out. A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Dec 13, 2016 at 9:47pm PST

Sarah then mentioned that she wanted her social media followers to know that she would never spread the idea that eating disorders are okay. That wasn’t her intention at all. “I write this because I’ve been accused of promoting anorexia in, ironically enough, an anti-bullying post. And I want young girls to know that’s not my intention.” As a person who has always been about kindness, she concluded her post with wonderful words of wisdom. “Laugh. Love. Be happy. Support your peers. Love. Work hard. Be confident. Love. Adopt puppies! Tell your mum you appreciate her. Love. Love. Love.” Right back at you, Sarah!

