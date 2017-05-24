Kanye West & Kim Kardashian 3rd Anniversary: Why It’s Their Most Important One Yet

REX/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrated their three year wedding anniversary on May 24 and HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY from a source close to Kim that they couldn’t feel more blessed to be together after all they’ve been through this year.

“Kanye [West] and Kim [Kardashian] are getting to a better place,” a source close to Kim tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “From his breakdown and her robbery there was plenty of collateral damage that stemmed from those episodes that threw their relationship in a bit of a tailspin, but they are now looking at this anniversary as sort of a rebirth.” Click here to see pictures of Kim and Kanye’s third year of marriage.

As most fans remember, Kim, 36, and Kanye, 39, had a serious string of bad luck this year, both going through terrifying ordeals. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October 2016 and just one month later the “Famous” singer was hospitalized after having a breakdown. Since then, they have each taken a great deal of time to be alone with their loved ones, including their young children North, 3, and Saint, 1. Today, May 24, is their 3 year wedding anniversary and tributes to the couple, including a never-before-seen video of their first dance, were posted across the internet to help them remember that beautiful day.

“They are very happy that they are both alive, have wonderful kids and they got through some bad times together, which has since proven to them both that this marriage is actually meant to be,” the insider continued. “They are not taking this anniversary lightly and are both telling each other how much they love each other. They intend to get better and better and stronger moving forward as well. They are not looking back now, only moving forward as a cohesive unit.”

We couldn’t be happier for Kimye and hope that this next year is nothing but sunshine and rainbows for them. Life is hard, but it is definitely easier to get through with the people you love. And Kim and Kanye have said they truly love each other so much.

