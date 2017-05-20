Pippa Middleton Vs. Kate Middleton: Whose Stunning Wedding Gown Did You Like Better?

REX/Shutterstock

While the gown Pippa Middleton wore to her fairy tale wedding today, May 20, was completely breathtaking, we couldn’t help but compare it to the gorgeous dress her big sis Kate Middleton wore when she married Prince William in 2011. Whose bridal look reigns supreme? You tell us!

Pippa Middleton, 33, and Princess Kate Middleton, 35, seem to be as close as two sisters can get, but when it comes to planning a wedding all bets are off! Sure, every bride has her own style, but you can’t help but feel a sense of competition while selecting the menu, flowers and color palette that will make your day better than every other bride in existence’s — including your sister’s. Of course the biggest decision for every lady is the dress she will wear, and based on how stunning the Middleton sisters’ wedding gowns were we have to wonder if they were trying to outdo each other.

Pippa married the love her life, James Matthews, 41, today, May 20, in a beautiful ceremony in Berkshire and the dress she wore could have put every other gown ever made to shame — except for the one her big sis, a real life princess, wore when she married Prince William, 34, in the royal wedding in London in 2011. Though the girls’ dresses are different, there are some striking similarities, mainly in the use of lace, a fabric that takes center stage in both gowns.

For her nuptials Pippa wore a Giles Deacon gown. “The bespoke silk cotton lace was hand appliquéd to create an illusion of the dress having ‘no seams,'” Giles told USA Today. “The lace bodice is embroidered with pearl detailing over an organza and tulle underskirt, which has layer upon layer to enable a floor-sweeping movement. It’s a privilege to show the craftsmanship that my team produces in London and a real testament to Pippa’s support of British fashion.” The dress had a long train, but not nearly as long as Kate’s 8.85 ft. number. Pippa paired the dress with a Stephen Jones veil, a Maidenhair Fern tiara, and Manolo Blahnik ivory satin shoes.

While Pippa’s dress was definitely a topic of discussion all across the world today, Kate’s Alexander McQueen (the same designer she wore to Pippa’s wedding) dress may have been the talk of the century, as it was considered to be one of the most beautiful royal bridal gowns of recent years. The lace on the Duchess of Cambridge’s dress was crafted at the Royal School of Needlework, along with her veil, which featured hand-embroidered flowers, according to Hello Magazine. Kate kept the veil in place on her big day with a Cartier halo tiara, which acted as a “something borrowed” from Queen Elizabeth, 91, who was given the crown on her 18th birthday.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think had a more beautiful wedding dress, Kate or Pippa? Give us all your thoughts below!

