Harry Styles Calls Out Zayn Malik For Dissing One Direction After Leaving The Band

Bad blood? During Harry Styles’ new film, ‘Behind The Album’, he wasn’t afraid to address Zayn Malik’s harsh comments after he left One Direction. Harry went against Zayn’s remarks when he admitted that there was no ‘faking’ on his part. You have to see what he had to say!

Harry Styles, 23, has been on fire since the release of his new solo music. And, did he just light a fire with his former bandmate, Zayn Malik, 24? During Harry’s new film, Behind The Album on Apple Music, he gave his brutally honest take on the breakups of boy bands.

“When you leave a band, a boy band, you feel you have to go in the complete other direction and say, ‘Don’t worry everyone, I hated it, it wasn’t me,’” he said, clearly referencing Zayn’s controversial statements about 1D after his exit. Zayn revealed shocking details about his time in the band on multiple occasions. In various interviews, Zayn has admitted that he never really wanted to be in the band and that he felt like he was making music that he didn’t necessarily enjoy, among other harsh things.

However, Harry felt complete opposite. He admitted in the film that he “loved” his time in One Direction and that it shaped him as a musician. “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for that band,” Harry admitted. “And I don’t feel like I have to apologize for that. I never felt like I was faking it.” Woah!

Zayn officially left 1D in March 2015. He has never been shy about what really happened behind the scenes when the group was a 5-some. In his official exit statement, Zayn admitted that he wanted to “be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight.” However, he quickly came out as a solo act soon after, and fans questioned his integrity. Z has even admitted that the boys really didn’t communicate with him or reach out after his exit.

Shortly after Zayn’s departure, 1D announced in August 2015 that they were taking a hiatus to work on individual projects. Since their shocking announcement, the boys have all pursued other musical opportunities, yet they have remained close friends. Nonetheless, their relationship with Zayn is still a bit of a mystery.

