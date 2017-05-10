Taylor Swift ‘Shocked’ Harry Styles Is Still Writing Songs About Their Relationship

SplashNews

It’s been like, a hundred years since Taylor Swift dated Harry Styles, and yet, he can’t stop writing songs about their romance! The singer is totally ‘shocked’ by the subject of one of his newest tracks — but is she upset over it? Here’s the EXCLUSIVE!

It sounds like Taylor Swift, 27, is getting a taste of her own medicine. The pop star, who is famous for writing songs about her ex-boyfriends, doesn’t comprehend the role reversal brought on by Harry Styles, 23, and his solo album that supposedly dedicates the track “Two Ghosts” to their romance. “Taylor is surprised that Harry is still talking about their relationship that ended years ago,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s also shocked that Harry still cares when she moved on so long ago.”

That being said, the pop star is shaking it off and trying to put a positive spin on the awkward situation. “Taylor doesn’t think about Harry, so when she saw lyrics aimed at her it really didn’t even make a blip on her radar,” the source continues. “She feels like his acknowledgment of her shows how much he still respects her — and the feeling is mutual!” The blonde beauty also has a lot going on in her life that doesn’t include thinking about ex-boyfriends or their material.

In case you haven’t noticed, Taylor has been seriously MIA since the start of 2017 — and now we know why! The “New Romantics” hitmaker has been hard at work inside the recording studio working on a new album set for release later this year, according to Us Weekly. Rumor has it that she’s writing diss songs about exes like Tom Hiddleston and Calvin Harris, but what about Harry? Their relationship ended SO long ago that she’s probably skipping that tiresome subject.

