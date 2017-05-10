‘L&HH: Dirty Little Secrets 2’ Recap – Rasheeda Locks Kirk Out, Joseline Fights Mimi & More

Courtesy of Instagram

Blast from the past! In tonight’s hour-long special ‘L&HH: Atlanta Dirty Little Secrets 2,’ some of the most shocking behind-the-scenes clips are shared from all six seasons. Rasheeda locks Kirk out of the house, cat fights erupt and more!

If you don’t know, now you know. Cast members and producers dished on the wildest moments throughout every season during the highly anticipated May 10 special Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Dirty Little Secrets 2. Featuring deleted, extended scenes and outtakes, it gave viewers a first peek at the sexual escapades, heated drama and more. They started by dishing about how much they’ve enjoyed the success over the years, addressing how Beyonce and Rihanna watched the show, and how President Barack Obama even gave them a shout-out!

Taking a stroll down memory lane, viewers got an immediate reminder about the time when Yung Joc awkwardly sucked his baby mama Sina Bina‘s toes. While watching the footage back, the former flames couldn’t help but crack up, especially when things took a very unexpected turn. When he started getting romantic with Khadiyah Lewis, she decides to get him back by dominating him in bed. She brings out the whips, chocolate syrup and even though he has a safe word “pineapple,” he was stuck. Joc was never shown looking like a hot mess — until now.

Joseline Hernandez and Mimi Faust have a history of feuding on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. In a throwback clip, the ladies are trying to be cordial, but that sweet vibe quickly goes out the window after they step foot in the club. Since the Puerto Rican Princess started dating Mimi’s ex Stevie J around that time, the tension was at a boiling point! When Joseline throws shade for “stealing [Mimi]’s husband,” she also splashes water on her and security starts flooding the room to prevent a nasty brawl. As expected, the feud doesn’t end in season four, even when Mimi and Joseline meet to hash out their issues. Their tense stare-down lasted a whopping 67 seconds.

Taking us where we’ve never been before, fans got to check out the green room where cast members are “interrogated” to create a confessional. In one scene, Mimi is grilled after her sex tape with Nikko is leaked, but she wasn’t about to accept the title of “porn star.” When asked how she felt about the controversy, she kept claiming that it was accidentally stolen. Mimi later claimed that Vivid Entertainment, the same company that released Kim Kardashian‘s iconic tape, got hold of the x-rated footage and reached out to the couple to make a deal and to re-shoot.

Karlie Redd has a very special segment dedicated to her “messy” ways. All of her co-stars smile in agreement, sharing stories about her “investigator gadget” ways. She has no shame in her game as she always gets to the bottom of a situation, especially when it comes to catching Joc in the act. Embracing her reputation, Karlie also confessed that she hooked up with Sina! Karlie claimed she got with Sina before Joc, and in another jaw-dropping confessional, she denied having sex with Tommie Lee‘s ex Scrapp DeLeon. However, who knows what the future holds!

After waiting all season long for answers on Kirk Frost and Rasheeda‘s baby mama drama, viewers finally see several brand new clips involving the situation. After the masquerade party where Jasmine Washington claimed Kirk was the father of her love child, it shows him sweating bullets while addressing his wife. Kirk reveals he had ZERO idea that Jasmine was going to be there, but Rasheeda was grateful that her home girl Karlie was holding her down and hitting them both with plenty of tough questions. After Kirk’s less-than-honest admission, Rasheeda locks him out of the house and he drives off after admitting he was EVICTED. What a show!

