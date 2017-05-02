‘Prison Break’ Recap: Michael Finally Reveals Why He Faked His Death & Lied To Everyone

Courtesy of FOX

Lincoln finally convinces Michael to explain why he faked his death and disappeared for seven years on the May 2 episode of ‘Prison Break.’ Plus, Sara struggles to trust Jacob after learning of his secret meeting behind her back, and [SPOILER] is brutally killed in a fight with ISIL.

With Abu Ramal dead, the members of ISIL vow to stop at nothing to kill Michael, Lincoln, Whip, Ja and Sid. A handsome reward of 10 million rial is offered to anyone who finds the men, and Cyclops, the man who beat Sheba and tried to rape her, wants it.

Michael and Linc can’t agree on the best way to get out of the country — Michael wants to go to the train station, while Linc thinks the airport, where C-Note is already arranging a flight out for them, is the best route. Their disagreement causes Lincoln to demand answers from his brother and Michael finally explains why he faked his death: It was part of a deal he made with the mysterious Poseidon seven years ago. It turns out, Kellerman never actually had the clearance to exonerate the Fox River escapees, and the only way they were able to really go free was for Michael to take the deal. So, he was forced to help the rogue CIA agent break terrorists and political dissidents out of prisons all over the world — and that’s how Kaniel Outis was born.

Meanwhile, at the airport, ISIL takes over, but C-Note and Sheba manage to sneakily follow a pilot out a back entrance. C-Note saves the pilot by killing two ISIL members who approached him, and convinces the pilot to steal one of the planes and fly them out of Yemen once Michael and Lincoln arrive.

Michael and Linc are at the train station, though, with plans to escape via a cargo train, and Cyclops is right on their tail. He’s the least of their worries, though, because the men are approached by ISIL at the train station and can’t hide their identities any longer. They manage to throw some punches and avoid dozens of gunshots by escaping underneath a parked train, then jumping in front of a moving one to the other side of the tracks just in time. What they don’t know, though, is that Cyclops is still quietly following them and in contact with other ISIL members.

Whip manages to hot wire a car, and although Linc still thinks the airport is the place to go, Michael convinces the men to drive to the northern border to another train station. Cyclops and other ISIL members ruin the plan by crashing into the car en-route, and the men have to come up with yet another idea once they get inside a nearby abandoned building. It’s Ja who comes to the rescue this time — he sprays rubbing alcohol all over the floor, so when the ISIL men come in and start shooting, they’re engulfed in flames.

Cyclops is still out there, though, and he overhears Michael’s entire conversation about escaping to the airport, where C-Note is waiting. Michael and his men attack Cyclops before he relays this information, but it’s still too late — Cyclops has already shot Sid dead, and all the men can do is handcuff Cyclops to the body and leave him writhing in the street.

The remaining four men make it to the airport, but with ISIL taking over and shooting at C-Note’s getaway plane, there’s nothing they can do but give him their blessing to leave. With Michael, Linc, Whip and Ja watching from a distance, C-Note and Sheba fly away (did anyone else get major Season 1 finale vibes during that?!), and the men are on the run again.

Can Jacob Be Trusted?

Back in the States, Sara is terrified after T-Bag reveals her husband, Jacob, was meeting with A&W and Van Gogh, the same people who shot him and have been chasing after her. She confronts Jacob with the photographic evidence, but he claims he was only meeting with the enemies to try and protect her. Sara gets validation by visiting Jacob’s friend, Andrew, who confirms that Jacob did ask him to do a deep dive of Sara’s phone to find the people who were stalking her, which Andrew did.

Jacob convinces Sara to meet him at the police station, where she’s asked to point out the people who have been stalking her in a line-up — A&W and Van Gogh are there, and now in police custody. Jacob explains to Sara that he was meeting with the villains to try to pay them to leave his family alone, and she hugs him to prove she believes him.

There’s still something that makes me a little uneasy about Jacob, though. Plus, Michael and his men are still in more trouble than ever back in Yemen: HOW will they get out of the country now!? There’s four more episodes left for us to find out…

