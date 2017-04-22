John Mayer’s Major Crush On Kendall Jenner Revealed: He Thinks She’s ‘Smoking Hot’

SplashNews/REX/Shutterstock

Ever since John Mayer spotted Kendall Jenner in the crowd at his concert last night, he just can’t stop thinking about her! In fact, the lovestruck singer has a MAJOR crush on the model and thinks she’s ‘smoking hot.’ Read on for the EXCLUSIVE details!

When John Mayer, 39, looked out into the crowd last night, he locked eyes with one stunning girl in particular. Of course we’re talking about Kendall Jenner, 21, who attended his concert on April 21 at The Forum in Los Angeles with bestie Hailey Baldwin. Those few hours at the music venue must have been magical for the “Free Fallin’ singer since he can’t get the brunette supermodel out of his head. “He thinks Kendall is smoking hot, and he also has a mad crush on Hailey,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com. Get in line John, you’re not the only one!

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Just because John is admiring the beautiful ladies, doesn’t mean he’s rushing to date them. “He’s really trying to be good and not date any more high profile women,” the source continues. “He prefers not being in the spotlight, but still loves beautiful women. This concert was a major challenge for him. 5 years ago he would have made a move on Kendall and Hailey, but now he exercises restraint. He doesn’t like being in the tabloids.”

We can’t totally understand that! It takes a specific kind of man to date top celebrity — especially if she’s a member of the Kardashian family. Arguably the most independent sister, Kendall has never been the type to settle down with just one guy. There have been flirtatious moments with Chris Brown, A$AP Rocky, Harry Styles, and now John! It might also be weird if Kendall dated Katy Perry‘s ex-boyfriend since the songstress is good friends with Kim Kardashian. GIRL CODE!

