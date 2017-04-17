Nicki Minaj Gets Cozy With Drake In Sexy Cleavage Baring Dress For ‘No Frauds’ Video

Courtesy of Instagram

Too hot to handle! While shooting the music video for ‘No Frauds’ in London, Nicki Minaj shared a picture of herself cozying up to Drake on April 17, wearing a red cleavage baring dress. The rapper let the world know they’re having ‘a blast!’

Get down with your bad selves! Nicki Minaj, 34, and Drake, 30, looked like rap royalty in her new Instagram photo on April 17, showing the two of them at their “No Frauds” music video shoot in London. Living up to her reputation, she dressed to impress, opting for a sexy latex crimson ensemble that flashed major cleavage. Drizzy was no slouch in the looks department either, wearing his own stylish and patterned outfit. “#6God & the #SwishGod 🏀 #NoFrauds video shoot in London. Had a blast 💥,” she captioned the sizzling pic. Fans couldn’t be more pumped!

Nicki’s racy look was one of two red-hot outfits that she wore for the music video, as she also shared another photo alongside Lil Wayne, 34. Rocking a bejeweled sheer dress with a diamond-encrusted snake design, the rapper proved that she’s going big for the special occasion. Weezy was all smiles around his super successful protegee, while getting in the zone on-set. Nicki suitably captioned the epic photo of them, “👑 King & Degeneres Queen 👑 #NoFrauds video shoot w/my mentor 🙏🏽 @liltunechi #YoungMoney 🎀.” They’ve been filming since last month!

The “Anaconda” rapper was previously seen shooting her new video on London Bridge on Sunday, March 19, and she was covered from head to toe in jewels. During the shoot, Nicki took to Instagram and wrote, “Nicki in LONDON my 2nd home!!!! Ut’s FREEZING COLD OUT HERE!!!!!!” The trio’s hot new song is reportedly a diss track aimed at Remy Ma, 36, who previously released her own anti-Nicki tracks including her scathing 7-minute single “ShETHER.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously told you, Nicki has been enjoying the major success of “No Frauds.” She broke a Billboard Hot 100 record that was previously held by Aretha Franklin. To celebrate, Nicki showed off her twerking skills! She also included an exciting message in the caption, writing, “when u find out u just became the only woman in the history of billboard to have 76 Hot 100 billboard entries. 🤔👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅.” Nicki’s clearly not slowing down!

