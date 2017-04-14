Bradley Cooper Proves He’s A Total DILF In 1st Outing After Baby Lea’s Birth — See Pics

FameFlyNet

Bradley Cooper only became a father last month, but already the actor’s got the whole ‘hot dad’ thing down pat! Stepping out for the 1st time since news broke of his baby girl’s arrival, Bradley sported athletic attire, sporty sunnies & super hot scruff. You’ll love how fatherhood’s treating the star!

The new papa is on the move! Bradley Cooper, 42, was spotted on Apr. 13 for the very first time since his and girlfriend’s Irina Shayk‘s, 31, baby daughter Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper‘s arrival was announced on Apr. 9. And while the new dad perhaps looked a bit tired — understandably — he was definitely styling while out and about in Hollywood. If anyone can rock fatherhood, it’s Bradley — there’s no trace of a dad bod here!

Keeping it casual, the actor sported a pair of gray cropped sweatpants, a black jacket, and a backwards cap. To top his ensemble off, he added black Nike sneakers and mirrored sunglasses. But those weren’t the only accessories he rocked. Bradley also had a full beard for the outing and hair that flowed past his ears. While Bradley’s a hot dad, let’s not forget about Irina!

Earlier this week, the Victoria’s Secret model actually had a post-birth outing of her own as she was snapped at an L.A. farmer’s market alongside her mom Olga Shaykhlislamov. Irina rocked sunglasses and a loose-fitting, long-sleeved T-shirt dress.

Baby Lea was born on Mar. 21, but Bradley and Irina managed to keep her birth under wraps until Apr. 9. Soon after, fans learned they had a daughter and then found out her name. The baby news was first reported by People magazine, with a source reportedly close to the couple saying, “They are both extremely thrilled and feel so blessed.” Aw!

The power couple began dating in 2015 and Irina’s pregnancy was revealed last November when she displayed a small baby bump at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris. Now we just can’t wait to see Lea’s first pics!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do YOU think fatherhood looks good on Bradley? Are you excited to see his and Irina’s daughter?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.