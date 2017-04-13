‘Teen Mom’s Tyler Baltierra Shares New Pic Of Daughters Meeting For 1st Time — So Cute

Courtesy of Instagram

While Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra gave their 1st born, Carly, up for adoption, the ‘Teen Mom’ stars still get to see their oldest child. And so does their daughter Nova, 2! But nothing will beat the precious moment the girls met for the very 1st time! Your heart will MELT over Tyler’s newly shared pic.

Catelynn Lowell, 25, and Tyler Baltierra‘s, 25, firstborn child Carly, 7, met her birth sister Novalee — or Nova — for the first time at Catelynn and Tyler’s wedding back in August 2015. And while the intimate moment was not featured on the couple’s reality show Teen Mom OG, Tyler finally gave fans a glimpse inside the touching moment on Apr. 13. And seriously, the pic he posted is JUST as sweet as we could’ve imagined.

Adoption is complex. It's been 4 years since I stared at a picture of Carly & just sobbed. It happens randomly…randomly just happened to be this morning #BirthParent A post shared by Tyler Baltierra (@tylerbaltierramtv) on Apr 2, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

“Throwback to when Nova met her birth sister Carly for the very first time! #MyGirls 😍,” Tyler captioned the adorable Instagram pic. In the image, the cuties can be seen bonding and interacting — and did we mention Nova looks JUST like her dad? We can’t get over the cute look of curiosity on Nova’s face and Carly’s huge grin — talk about a special moment! Carly was adopted by Teresa and Brandon after her birth, and they agreed to an open adoption with Cate and Ty.

And while Carly definitely seems to have loving adoptive parents, Tyler admitted on Instagram earlier this month that he does miss his oldest daughter. “Adoption is complex. It’s been 4 years since I stared at a picture of Carly & just sobbed. It happens randomly…randomly just happened to be this morning #BirthParent,” the Michigan native captioned a side-by-side pic of him and Catelynn with baby Carly.

The youngster and her adoptive parents have been featured on Teen Mom before, but according to Catelynn, we can’t expect to see them on the show any time soon. “Sadly no. I wish! I really do wish,” Catelynn told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY when asked if fans would be seeing Carly on TV in the near future. “I wish Brandon and Teresa would realize the huge impact they could have — even in just helping adoptive parents coping.”

But while Catelynn’s admittedly disappointed that Carly and her parents don’t want to be on TV, she also understands the reason why they want to stay out of the limelight. “They never knew the show was going to happen and they want to just be a normal family — I get that, I totally get it,” Catelynn said while promoting the season premiere of Teen Mom OG , which will air Apr. 17 at 9/8c. “I don’t hold any resentment towards them or anything for it.” Either way, at least Carly and Nova are able to get to know each other!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how sweet is this pic of Nova and Carly? Do you love that they still get to see each other even though Carly was adopted?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.