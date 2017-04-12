Bernice Burgos: 5 Things To Know About T.I.’s Alleged Side Chick Who’s At War With Tiny

Courtesy of Instagram

As Tiny’s feud with T.I.’s alleged mistress, Bernice Burgos, intensifies on Instagram, get to know the rapper’s rumored side chick with five fast facts right here.

1. She’s been romantically linked to Drake

T.I. isn’t the first rapper that Bernice Burgos, 36, has allegedly hooked up with! Back in March 2015, Drake, 30, was photographed kissing the gorgeous model while in Australia, and it was quickly rumored that they were dating. She was even mentioned in his verse on the Jan. 2014 song, “Odio”! It looks like they were just friends that hookup from time to time, though, because we never saw them together romantically again.

2. She’s been arrested

YIKES! In December 2010, Bernice was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after she allegedly got physical with a 14-year-old girl. Look out, Tiny.

3. She’s a model and music video star

Bernice makes a living as a model and bartender in the Bronx. She’s had some high-profile gigs, though, including a role in Rick Ross’ music video for “Riced Pineapples,” which came out in 2012. Interestingly, Drake was featured on that track…so perhaps that’s how they met? Bernice also had a role in the hit movie Notorious B.I.G. and has been on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out.

4. She has her own clothing line

After recognizing that there didn’t seem to be sleepwear lines for women of “all shapes and sizes,” Bernice created Bold & Beautiful Sleepwear. She and her daughter, Ashley, create each and every piece in the line.

5. She’s denied breaking up T.I. and Tiny’s marriage

Bernice is rumored to be T.I.’s mistress, a report she’s adamantly denied. “That home had BEEN broken,” she wrote on Instagram in March. “And I’ve NEVER dealt with a married man in my life… Technically when a person files for divorce it’s saying they’re moving on with their lives & their marriage has failed… NEVER have I ever been passed around.” However, she did refer to T.I. as a “boss,” and admitted that she’s “there for him” in the wake of his split.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bernice is T.I’s mistress? What were you most shocked to learn about her?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.