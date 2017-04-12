Sierra Gates Out For ‘Revenge’ After Moriah Sleeps With Her Husband: She Wants ‘Payback’

Courtesy of Instagram

Look out, Moriah Lee! The 23-year-old’s affair with Shooter Gates was revealed to his wife on the April 10 episode of ‘Love & Hip-Hop,’ and Sierra Gates is so pissed about what happened, she’s still plotting her revenge, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

Sierra Gates, 27, was devastated when she found out on-camera that her husband had been cheating on her with assistant Moriah Lee, 23, on Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta, and she’s not going down without a fight. The women had a war of words when Sierra confronted Moriah about it on the show’s April 10 episode, but if the 27-year-old has her way, there’ll be more where that came from.

“Sierra feels so betrayed,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She took Moriah under her wing, and this is how she thanks her — by sleeping with her husband?! She regrets not listening to all the people who told her not to trust Moriah. She does want some kind of payback, though. She was about to beat her right there [on-camera] if security hadn’t stepped in, but Sierra is not finished. She’s going to find a way to get some revenge on Moriah — just wait.”

Although Sierra had been warned about Shooter and Moriah’s affair, she didn’t believe the story herself until Shooter admitted it to her while the L&HH cameras were rolling. However, Sierra is already back on her feet and looking to move forward with her life — our source says she’s even kicked Shooter out of the house and emptied their bank accounts! She may be “heartbroken” that her husband betrayed her so publicly, but she’s clearly an independent woman who’s wasting no time turning he life around. Slay, girl!

