Karrueche Tran Getting Closer With Quavo Amid Drama With Ex Chris Brown

REX/Shutterstock

Look away, Chris Brown! Karrueche Tran and Migos’ Quavo were just spotted together, but they’ve reportedly been hanging out for months already! Are they official?

Karrueche Tran, 28, and Migos rapper, Quavo, 26, could be getting serious soon! The two were spotted leaving his show together on April 8 at the Gulf Coast Spring Fest in Biloxi, Mississippi, after Karrueche watched from backstage. But that apparently wasn’t the first time they hung out — it began as friends and grew from there.

While their relationship is not yet romantic, according to TMZ, they’ve gotten much closer lately and have been shifting around their schedules to find time for dates. They reportedly are not yet calling it “exclusive,” but enjoying the getting to know each other stage.

As you know, Karrueche has been trying to move on from her toxic on-again off-again romance with Chris Brown, and this may be the best way and time to do so. Following the temporary restraining order Karrueche filed against her ex after he allegedly got violent with her multiple times, her lawyers, Patrick Blood and Michelle Trigger revealed their client just wants the situation to be over with — for good.

“Ms. Tran is looking to expeditiously close this matter and quite frankly be able to move on with her life and put this matter behind her as quickly as possible” the attorneys recently told E! News. So, what better way to move on than to get to know someone new? As we told you, Karrueche hopes a permanent restraining order can keep Chris away from her, as well as her family, for good, after their nasty split. She’s actually hoping that he’ll go to jail if he doesn’t.

HollywoodLifers, do you ship Karrueche and Quavo together? Or are you still holding out hope for Chris and Karrueche to work things out? Let us know!

