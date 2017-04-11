Tiny & T.I.’s Side Chick Bernice Burgos Get Nasty In Explosive Instagram War

Courtesy of Instagram

Tiny and T.I.’s alleged mistress Bernice Burgos have publicly taken shots at one another, making their feud official! Following Bernice’s diss toward Tiny on April 9, the former Xscape singer is clapping back. See their heated messages right here!

Bernice Burgos, 36, and Tiny, 41, are officially at war! “Quit being petty,” Tiny wrote to Bernice on Instagram on April 10, as The Shade Room reports. “Keep [singing] my sh*t! U know u slick a fan anyway,” she added, referring to Bernice’s Xscape singalong video (see below).

“We not about to sit here and argue about a n*gga hunny,” Bernice fired back, obviously meaning T.I., who she has allegedly been sleeping with. “Anything else you have to say just let me know I’ll dm you my number,” she added. Whoa!

Take a look:

As you can see by the swipe, the video that started it all is none other than Bernice’s little lip-sync cover of Tiny’s old girl group Xscape‘s hit “Just Kickin’ It,” which she posted on Instagram on April 9. Though Bernice denied that she meant the lip-sync of the song as a diss, she was quick to follow it up with…a different diss. “You not even the old Tiny from Xscape you a whole new person,” Bernice reportedly commented. “I wanted to keep all of this off the internet,” she added, “Because this really isn’t me at all but you CLEARLY let this pretty face fool you.” Yikes!

Bernice also reportedly “liked” a volatile comment from user @coilsoflove on Instagram. Check it out (swipe):

