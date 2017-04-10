’13 Reasons Why’: Kate Walsh & Dylan Minnette’s Other TV Connection Will Blow Your Mind

Image Courtesy of ABC

’13 Reasons Why’ co-stars Dylan Minnette and Kate Walsh were a part of the same TV show universe long before the Netflix series. This surprising TV connection will have you freaking out and wondering how you didn’t figure it out before.

Dylan Minnette, 20, and Kate Walsh, 49, currently star as Clay Jensen and Mrs. Baker on the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. However, this isn’t the first time these two have technically been on the same TV show.

Before playing the mother of Hannah Baker in 13 Reasons Why, Kate starred as the fan favorite character Dr. Addison Montgomery on Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice. Turns out, Dylan was a guest star on Grey’s Anatomy back in 2007! At the time, he was just 10 years old!

He played Ryan, a little boy asking for new ears on Halloween, in the episode “Haunt You Every Day.” Dr. Mark Sloan, Addison’s former flame, ends up doing the surgery and builds him ears. Once fans figured out Dylan’s connection to Grey’s Anatomy, their minds were completely blown.

Dylan has grown up so much since then! Kate wasn’t in the episode with Dylan, but it’s still really weird they were on the same TV show once upon a time. They’re tied together forever not just by 13 Reasons Why but by Mark Sloan. Thankfully, they were able to share some scenes in 13 Reasons Why!

Here’s another little bit of trivia: Dylan also stayed in the TGIT family when he had a recurring role on Scandal as Fitz and Mellie’s son, Jerry! Unfortunately, his character was killed off at the end of season 3 after being poisoned by a strain of bacterial meningitis. Clearly Shonda Rhimes has an eye for amazing talent!

