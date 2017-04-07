Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Had A Total Grunge Phase In The 90’s — Epic Throwback Photo

Courtesy of Twitter

Smells like teen spirit! At least it did for Kim and Kourtney Kardashian as they were totally down with the grunge trend in the 1990’s. We’ve got the classic throwback pic in their jeans and flannel shirts, right here!

So it turns out Seattle grunge rock scene of the 1990’s had quite an effect on the rich teens of Beverly Hills. Not even Kim Kardashian, 35, and older sister Kourtney, 37, could stay away from the trend that took the country’s youth by storm. It looks like they were once fans of Nirvana, Pearl Jam and other bands that made the era so iconic, as Kim shared a pic of she and her sis wearing the trademark uniform of the movement.

Kim shared the throwback photo on her Twitter account Apr. 7 and it is priceless. Kourt can be seen in faded jeans, a black tank and a red, white and black plaid flannel shirt. She completely nailed the look and her little sis also took part, even though the future fashionista wore a figure hugging white t-shirt and wrapped her flannel shirt around her waist. Hah! Even then Kim loved flaunting her body and wasn’t going to be covering it up with some baggy piece of clothing.

Kourtney and Kim look like twins in the shot, wearing identical apple-red lipstick and had their straight hair flowing halfway down their backs at almost the exact same length. It’s crazy how much these two looked alike in their teenage years. A pal is seen standing between the sisters who is also rocking the grunge look, and it’s definitely not Khloe, 32. She was probably too young to be hanging out with her trend-loving teen sisters at the time.

It looks like another friend or maybe even mom Kris Jenner, 61, snapped the pic with a camera, because back in those days smartphones and digital cameras didn’t exist yet. It was good old film that you had to take to a store to get developed. Oh man, how were people able to live without the ability to take a photo and immediately share it with the world?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kim’s throwback photo? Were you into grunge rock? Or was that big before you were born?

