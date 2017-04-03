Fantasia Looks Dynamite After Impressive Slim Down — See Sexy Pics

Courtesy of Instagram

We see you Fantasia! The singer has been working hard in the gym and it’s paying off! Fantasia showed off her trimmed down figure in sexy new pics and she put her bare booty on display! We’ve even discovered her weight loss tips! You have to see these pics!

Fantasia Barrino, 32, has never looked better! The sexy singer showed off a noticeably trimmed down figure on Instagram in a series of recent photos and we’re in awe over her beauty! See more photos of her stunning figure in our gallery above! And, we’re breaking down how she’s transformed her body…

The singer’s been donning a completely different wardrobe lately, which consists of skin-tight, body-con dresses, corsets, curve-hugging pants and sultry bathing suits! In an April 2 snap [below] Fantasia showed off her bare booty on vacation and it looks like she’s been doing her squats. Her toned legs were glowing in the sunlight, while she faced a stunning pool of clear, blue water.

Vacay A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on Apr 2, 2017 at 5:07pm PDT

Fantasia hasn’t been shy about her gym journey either. She’s been giving us a first-hand glimpse into her sweat sessions and we’re officially taking notes. In her latest workout video, Fantasia put her toned tummy on display in dark spandex and a bright pink sports bra. She had incredible form while she did knee-to-chest crunches with a medicine ball, and now we know her secret to rock-hard abs!

The brunette beauty also took to Instagram to reveal that part of her body transformation has been due to “Dramatic Weight Loss” protein shakes, which she drinks for breakfast! Fantasia even rocks waste-trainers/contours while she works up a sweat.

More keys to her bombshell figure, especially that bumping booty, include, jump-roping, dumbbell curls, treadmill circuits and stair-stepping — all displayed on her Insta. Fantasia’s even admitted to doing two-a-days… talk about dedication. She’s credited her “stress free” life and the progression of her strength to her wild workouts. “The key right now is cardio!! The stair master is the worst but it’s perfect for all the areas I want to improve,” she unveiled on Instagram just a few months ago. You go, Fantasia!

HollywoodLifers, how incredible does Fantasia look?!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.