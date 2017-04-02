Image Courtesy of WWE

We can see you, John Cena! The WWE wrestler got down on one knee inside the ring at Wrestlemania 33 on April 2 and asked his girlfriend Nikki Bella to marry him! And yes, she said yes!

There’s a lot of violence at Westlemania, but there was also a ton of love inside the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL! John Cena, 39, proposed to his girlfriend, Nikki Bella, 33, at the national event, actually popping the question inside the ring.

After they crushed Miz and Maryse in the ring, John took the mic for a special moment. He revealed that when Nikki was loopy after her neck surgery, he then asked her one question, knowing she wouldn’t remember. “I said, ‘Do you know, one day I’m gonna marry you?’ You said, ‘Yes.’ I just need you to say yes one more time,” he said to her before pulling out the ring. With that, he got down on one knee and proposed… and she said yes, with tears in her eyes.

While Nikki and John have been together since 2012, he’s always been hesitant to get married so it does come as a big shock to many; their disagreement on the topic has actually been a storyline in multiple episodes of Total Divas.

In 2009, John married his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth Huberdeau, but it ended in a messy divorce three years later. In April 2016, he revealed that while he and Nikki had a great relationship, he really wasn’t planning on marriage — ever.

“Look, I know I cannot handle raising a child. It’s like with the dog. My biggest thing to Nicole about the dog was: Love dogs, but I can’t contribute to taking care of one. I don’t have the time,” he told Rolling Stone magazine. “And just because everyone else is happy with children doesn’t mean that’s how I have to live. I’ve been upfront about this. I just have things I need to get done. It’s not negotiable. We’ve been to therapy over it. I don’t think it will ever be over with. I’m stubborn as fu-k and extremely selfish as well. I don’t want kids, I don’t want marriage. That’s me just saying, ‘Hey, this is my life and this is how I’m going to live.'”

Well apparently something changed. About six months later Nikki headed on The Real and revealed she had a feeling John would be proposing soon. “The past year he’s actually talked about that he’s open to marriage, so of course my hopes go way through the roof,” she said during a visit to The Real. “I feel like every moment I’m waiting for it — it’s been my birthday, it’s been an anniversary.”

HollywoodLifers, are you excited they’re finally engaged?!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.