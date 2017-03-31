Candace Cameron Bure Slams Homophobic Accusations: I Don’t ‘Hate Gay People’

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Candace Cameron-Bure is taking a stand! The actress defended herself on social media after she was accused of being homophobic, slamming the claims on March 31. She responded, ‘loving Jesus doesn’t mean I hate gay people or anyone!’

Candace Cameron-Bure, 40, found herself at the center of controversy after rocking a “Not Today Satan” shirt on Instagram. If that phrase sounds familiar, Bianca Del Rio said the one-liner during the sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Del Rio (Roy Haylock) still sells merchandise with that quote on her website and felt enraged after seeing Candace wearing it, even accusing the actress of being a “homophobic republican.” Candace responded to Del Rio on March 31! “Why do you have to be nasty to me? You don’t know me or my heart,” she wrote via social media.

HER RESPONSE…… 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 @candacecbure #liveyourlife #lovejesus #republicanpride 😈 A post shared by Bianca Del Rio (@thebiancadelrio) on Mar 30, 2017 at 10:21pm PDT

“I’m not homophobic and [it’s] always sad when people think otherwise,” the Fuller House star wrote. “Loving Jesus doesn’t mean I hate gay people or anyone. You sent a bunch of hateful people to my page writing horrible things. I hope next time you’ll spread love and kindness, even when you disagree with people.” The 41-year-old star drag queen had spotted the photo hours prior, leading her to write a scathing message with a series of devil faces and hearts alongside it.

Candace concluded her comment on a lighter note, adding, “Sending you love and wish you all the best. Truly.” Del Rio later re-Instagrammed the photo, and fans had very mixed reactions. Some were in support of the reality star’s sentiments, while others praised Candace for taking the high road when it came to their social media feud. The outspoken actress has a history of conservative views when it comes to gay rights, including her thoughts on same-sex marriage.

Candace previously butted heads with Raven-Symoné in 2015, over whether a bakery in Oregon had the right to refuse to bake a cake for a lesbian wedding. “I don’t think this is discrimination at all,” she said. “This is about freedom of association, it’s about constitutional rights, it’s about First Amendment rights.” Either way, it looks like her latest heated feud has come to an abrubt end!

