Malia Obama’s Mystery Man Revealed: Is She Dating Stanford Grad Rob Franklin?

STOP THE PRESSES. Malia Obama’s mystery man has just been identified as Rob Franklin. Upon seeing the rumored couple out on a NYC stroll on Mar. 29, fans have been dying to know the status of their mysterious relationship. Now, we finally have our answer.

While Malia Obama, 18, is totally capable of handing a full-time internship and a full-time boyfriend, her relationship with Rob Franklin is strictly platonic, according to TMZ. The former First Daughter and the handsome Stanford graduate student are just friend who met at a Men’s Fashion Week event in NYC a few weeks ago. Rob, who currently holds a media gig in the Big Apple, runs in similar circles as Malia, so it was only a matter of time before they met and started hanging out after work hours.

Fans first caught wind of the Weinstein Company intern’s supposed romance on Mar. 29, when she was spotted strutting around town with Rob. There wasn’t any PDA going on in the pictures, but they were walking closely side by side with their hands in their respective pockets. It is nearly freezing in NYC, after all. For their casual outing, Malia rocked white sneakers, red coat, and light blue mom jeans underneath — a trend that she has been perfecting over recent days. The beautiful teenager has worn those mom jeans AT LEAST three times to her internship.

It’s safe to say life has been pretty sweet for Malia since leaving the White House and Washington D.C. She’s got amazing friends, stunning street fashion, and an internship that would make film buffs around the world insanely jealous. At only 18-years old, Malia is KILLING IT at the Weinstein Company. She’s reading and pitching scripts to top executives in the business and has plenty of room to grow. The brunette beauty will also be attending Harvard University in the Fall. SLAY, GIRL, SLAY!

HollywoodLifers, do you think there’s a chance Malia and Rob will date in the future? Comment below.

