Malia Obama Allegedly Attacks Conservative Reporter In NYC Social Club

This is serious business. A conservative White House reporter is claiming that former first daughter Malia Obama confronted him at a private NYC social club on March 25, saying she ‘wanted to punch him in the face’ after finding out who he was.

Conservative White House correspondent Lucian Wintrich, 28, is alleging that former first daughter Malia Obama, 18, lashed out at him at The Parlor, a private social club in New York City, on March 25. The reporter for the Gateway Pundit claims that he was at the club for a friend’s event when Malia approached him.

“I was at Parlor in New York City with some friends on Saturday night and one of my friends said Malia Obama just pointed at you and said, ‘I wanna punch that dude in the face,'” Lucian told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “I started laughing. I turned around and it was Malia Obama staring me down so I tried to snap a picture while she was staring me down and she came up to me and started yelling,” Lucian said of Malia, who is currently taking a gap year before attending Harvard University in the fall.

“Malia said to me, ‘Do you want to have a conversation? Let’s sit down and have a real conversation,'” Lucian continued. “And I said, ‘OK, let’s sit down and have a real conversation, why not?’ At that point security whisked her away at which point I got the shoulder pic that I posted on my Twitter.” Lucian claims that a large man in a red hoodie who was a member of the Weinstein Co intern’s security team grabbed her and “told her to back off,” and sat with her after the incident.

The reporter sent out several tweets that night regarding the incident and even shared the photo he claims he took of Malia’s “shoulder.”

Malia Obama just scolded me at a club NYC. Not joking. She started saying "I wanna punch that dude I the face!" — Lucian B. Wintrich (@lucianwintrich) March 26, 2017

SO management of Parlor in NYC told me to delete the Malia Obama shoulder pic from all my of social media or I'd be banned; GUESS I'M BANNED pic.twitter.com/ns8T2oZP87 — Lucian B. Wintrich (@lucianwintrich) March 26, 2017

@lucianwintrich and I at a club in NYC where underage Malia Obama flips out on Lucian and 5 employees lecture us and kick us out lol #maga — Martina Markota (@MartinaMarkota) March 26, 2017

“She kept staring at me for the 20 minutes I stayed at the club after that, which was around 1:30 a.m., whenever the tweets went out,” Lucian alleges. “Managers from the venue asked me to delete the pictures and not to post anything about it on social media. So we decided to leave,” Lucian said of he and his friends.

Lucian’s friend Martina Markota, a conservative burlesque dancer and performance artist, backed up the alleged incident. “I was with some friends at this exclusive club in New York and I saw Malia Obama pointing at my friend Lucian and saying something about him,” Martina told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Malia got pissed at Lucian and started flying at him and yelling at him about having a conversation and Lucian was like, ‘alright, let’s have a conversation,’ but security took her away.”

Lucian told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that a friend later told him that one of the former first daughter’s friends had been the one to point him out to her. “I have never written anything about her, I don’t know why she came after me,” Lucian said. “A female friend of Malia’s, a blonde girl, did come up to me after and apologized for her behavior.”

