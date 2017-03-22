Drake Cuddles Sade In Hot New Pic: Flaunting His New Romance?

Courtesy of Instagram

Oh boy! Drake sure seems to have a type lately when it comes to sexy and talented older women. First there was Jennifer Lopez and now he’s snuggling up to Sade. You’ve got to see the romantic pic.

Drake‘s a smooth operator! The 30-year-old is sparking romance rumors after sharing an Instagram pic with legendary chanteuse Sade, 58, following his London Boy Meets World concert. In a black and white photo he posted Mar. 21, he is smiling from ear to ear while the “The Sweetest Taboo” songstress leans in to his left shoulder while he protectively keeps an arm around her. Drizzy has been a big fan of Sade’s for years, so it must have been quite a thrill to meet the beauty.

If he wanted to start something with the brilliantly talented singer, now would be the time since things fizzled out between Drake and Jennifer Lopez, 47. She wasted no time getting back in the dating game, falling for former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, 41. Drake is finally winding down his European tour dates with his last show in Amsterdam coming up on Mar. 28, which could free up his schedule for a romance.

Drizzy made the shocking revelation that he once had a chance to work with Sade early in his career, but he wasn’t a big enough star to collaborate with her at the time. The well-known basketball fan appeared on University of Kentucky head coach John Calipari‘s Coach Cal podcast in Feb. and was asked which artist he’d like to work with the most and his answer was Sade!

“40 got an amazing opportunity early early on in my career to work with Sade on a remix to one of her songs. And I was THIS CLOSE to being on it but at that point in my career, she went and put Jay Z on it—which obviously is, you know, understandable. But that was always one for me where I was like, ‘uhhh, I missed that.’ My star wasn’t there yet for her to hear me out,” he said. Hopefully now that they’ve had some quality one on one time together, Drizzy will finally get his wish and collaborate with the iconic singer.

