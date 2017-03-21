Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her ‘Weird’ ‘Bates Motel’ Sex Scene

The only thing better than watching Rihanna’s guest appearance on ‘Bates Motel’ was seeing her refuse to watch her own performance, especially her ‘weird’ sex scene! RiRi took to Instagram Live on March 20 when her episode debuted to explain why she just couldn’t watch it!

Rihanna, 29, may be one of the toughest women we know, but that doesn’t mean she can’t be a little freaked out by watching herself on TV — especially when it comes time to view an “intimate” moment. RiRi was so uncomfortable watching the sex scene she filmed during her guest appearance on Bates Motel that when the episode debuted on March 20 the queen took to social media to share her unbelievable pain with anyone who would listen.

The Barbadian beauty landed the part of Marion Crane, a tragic role made famous by Janet Leigh in Psycho, the 1960 Alfred Hitchcock film which Bates Motel is based on. While her TV counterpart was busy getting busy, the singer started a drinking game which she broadcast on Instagram Live. She distracted herself from what was going on by taking a shot of tequila every time anyone said “Norman.” Check out clips from her hilarious Instagram Live in the video above!

“This is so weird, oh my God,” the “Work” singer said while she covered her face in mortification as Marion continued to make love to her boyfriend, Sam Loomis (played by Austin Nichols). “I can’t,” she said, totally freaked out. It got so bad that Rihanna didn’t just care about her steamy scene, but the way she sounded! “I can’t hear my voice. It’s, like, gross!” she cried out. Aww, don’t worry Rihanna, we LOVED your appearance and can’t wait to see more!

HollywoodLifers, did you think that Rihanna’s sex scene on Bates Motel would have been super awkward to watch if you were RiRi? Give us all your thoughts below!